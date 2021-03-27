College football: San Diego sets FCS mark in win over Presbyterian; Wofford falls to VMI

CLINTON — Mason Randall threw for 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead San Diego to a 24-21 win over Presbyterian on Saturday.
With the win, the Toreros (3-0, 3-0) broke the NCAA FCS record for consecutive conference wins with their 40th-straight victory over a Pioneer Football League opponent. The previous record of 39 previously was set by Duquesne from 1999 to 2006 competing in the MAAC.
San Diego never trailed on Saturday.
After being forced to punt on their opening drive, San Diego's defense came up with the game's first score when Amir Wallace forced a fumble on Jalen Jones and returned Presbyterian's miscue 23 yards for a touchdown with 10:26 left in the first quarter.
Following Brandon Eickert's 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead, one play after the ensuing kickoff Keith Pearson hauled in a pass from Brandon Thompson and sprinted 75 yards to reduce Presbyterian's deficit to 10-7.
Randall threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Michael Carner with seven seconds before halftime for a 10-point lead, then found Derek Kline from 15-yards out with a minute left in the third for a 24-7 advantage.
Brandon Thompson led a four-play, 52-yard drive that ended with his 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth. His 80-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with 41 seconds left made it 24-21, but the Torreros secured the on-side kickoff attempt and ran the clock to end it.
Thompson threw for 323 yards for the Blue Hose (1-3, 1-3).
VMI 36, Wofford 31
SPARTANBURG — Seth Morgan threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass to Jakob Herres with 35 seconds left sent VMI past Wofford 36-31 on Saturday.
Morgan led a seven-play, 79-yard drive in just 63 seconds for the go-ahead score for the No. 14-ranked Keydets (5-0, 5-0 Southern Conference).
Wofford got the ball to it's own 41-yard line following a short kickoff but ran out of time. The Terriers took a 31-30 lead with 1:43 left when Jimmy Weirick completed a quick slant pass to Landon Parker who outran the defender for a 75-yard touchdown.
Morgan completed a 15-yard touchdown to Herres to put VMI up 27-24 with 9:24 remaining. He finished 25-for-34 passing with no interceptions and ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.
Weirick threw for 170 yards and a touchdown and Nathan Walker ran for 81 yards and touchdown for Wofford (1-3, 1-3).