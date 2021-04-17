College football roundup: SC State escapes Delaware State in OT; Presbyterian edges Drake

DOVER, Del. — Tyrece Nick completed four passes, three going for touchdowns, and South Carolina State beat Delaware State 31-28 in overtime on April 17.
BJ Davis sacked Delaware State quarterback Jared Lewis for a 15-yard loss and forced him into a fumble which was recovered by the Bulldogs' Dallas Foard in the Hornets' first possession in overtime.
South Carolina State (3-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ended it with Dyson Roberts' 23-yard field goal.
Nick completed 4-of-6 passing attempts for 159 yards and connected with Shaqaun Davis on a 74-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 early in the second quarter. Nick threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Deprince Haynes in the first quarter, and just before halftime he found Davis again, this time for a 43-yard score to even it at 21.
Quincy Hill threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Davis for a 28-21 lead before Lewis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kwannah Kollie to knot it at 28 with 2:12 left in regulation.
Davis finished with 146 yards receiving on four receptions and three touchdowns.
Lewis completed 10-of-15 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns for the Hornets.
Delaware State (2-3, 2-2) hasn't had a winning season since since going 6-5 in the 2013 campaign.
Presbyterian 28, Drake 24
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyler Huff threw for 365 yards, and his 46-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with a minute left capped Presbyterian's fourth-quarter rally in a 28-24 win over Drake.
It was the first meeting between the teams. Presbyterian will join the Pioneer Football League full time for the 2021 season.
Down 24-13 entering the fourth quarter, Brandon Thompson's 1-yard touchdown run capped a 15-play, 97-yard drive to reduce Presbyterian's (4-3, 4-2) deficit. Huff's pass to Kiaran Turner on the two-point conversion made it 24-21 with 9:42 remaining.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 2-3) couldn't close as they managed just 48 yards on their last three drives with the last ending on an interception to seal their fate.
Presbyterian was 5 of 6 on fourth-down conversions, 10 for 21 on third-down conversions, outgained Drake 443-288 in total yards and held the ball for almost 37 minutes.
Keith Pearson caught 15 passes for 173 yards for Presbyterian and Bachelder caught seven passes for 145 yards.
Drake's Hunter Welding threw for 175 yards and two scores and Michael Markett threw for another score.