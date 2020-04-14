College coaches taking new approach to recruiting during coronavirus shutdown

Earl Grant has always believed that if he can get a basketball prospect on the College of Charleston's campus, the chances of signing that player increase exponentially.

Grant doesn’t keep an official count on how often a player verbally commits after taking an official visit to the school in downtown Charleston, but he’s certain the percentages are pretty high.

“You get them on campus and they get to see what we have to offer, and the city of Charleston, and I don’t have to do much of a sales pitch - the place sells itself,” Grant said.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Grant, as well as every other college coach, to change his recruiting strategy. The days of bringing a recruit onto campus or visiting them in person have come to a crashing halt. Once the shelter-in-place orders were put into effect in mid-March and the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting of any kind, Grant and his coaching staff had to become more creative.

“Everything is at a standstill right now, so you are depending on the relationships that you’ve built up to this point,” Grant said. “If you’ve done a good job evaluating talent and building relationships with kids up to now, you probably have an advantage over other schools because nobody can go see the kid and you can’t bring them on campus.”

The spring signing period for NCAA Division I basketball opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 1. The Cougars signed two players in the fall and have added two more verbal commitments in the past month. Grant is hoping to add another Power 5 conference graduate transfer this week.

Cam Copeland, a transfer from McLennan Community College, and Keegan Harvey, who played at Montverde Academy in Florida, are Charleston's most recent commitments. Neither took an official visit before pledging to the Cougars.

“Technology can be a beautiful thing,” Grant said. “The things we can do virtually, the things you can show the kids about the campus are amazing. The kids have been able to see the campus virtually without having to come to Charleston. I think those virtual tours have given the kids a feel for what Charleston is like.”

Copeland, who averaged 13.1 points a game for McLennan last season, had been on Charleston’s campus in the summer of 2017 during a high school basketball camp.

“I’ve been to TD Arena and I was able to look around the campus a little bit,” said Copeland, who attended Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Ga. “My mom was way more interested in seeing what the campus looked like, where I’d be staying, more than I did. The arena was great and they had a separate practice facility. Charleston was the first school I saw that had a separate practice gym.”

Harvey, who is from Australia, has never been to the campus.

Grant said he and his staff have spent most of their time during the recent lockdown poring over game videos and talking with prospects on the phone or through video conferencing.

“We Zoom, we FaceTime, we try to talk to kids as much as we can,” Grant said. “I think what the pandemic is teaching all of us in the profession is that there was other ways to recruit because everyone is still recruiting.”

Clemson coach Brad Brownell agreed, adding that he's spent more time on his phone than normal. Brownell was lucky. The Tigers signed a full class – Dorman’s P.J. Hall and Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards – during the early signing period in November and didn’t have any players leave the program via the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“We’re done,” Brownell said. “We had two spots and we signed two and didn’t have anyone enter the transfer portal. The coaches that are scrambling a little bit are the ones that had guys leave or still had spots available from the fall.”

The issue for Brownell now is the 2021 recruiting class. If the shelter-in-place mandates are still in place in the summer, most coaches will have to adjust their recruiting techniques. The AAU basketball season was set to kick off this weekend with tournaments and showcases in Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta and Indianapolis.

All of those have been canceled. Then there will be the summer events in Augusta and Atlanta that were planned for June and July.

“Obviously this is nothing like we’ve ever experienced before,” Brownell said. “There’s a lot of chatter about the calendar being moved back. My guess is that those events in the summer will be pushed back, but until there’s a determination on football we don’t know what’s going to happen. Once they figure out football, then they’ll figure out basketball and the rest of the sports.”