College Basketball Roundup: South Carolina tops Dawgs to halt 6-game skid; Clemson wins 5th straight

ATHENS, Ga. — Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
Cousinard came in averaging 9.3 points per game but made 8 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from the arc, in leading the Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 Southeastern Conference) to a season sweep of Georgia (14-10, 7-10), who they also beat 83-59 on Jan. 17. The Gamecocks have defeated the Bulldogs 10 straight times.
Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points, Trae Hannibal 15 points and AJ Lawson 11. Hannibal and Lawson had four steals each with the Gamecocks making 15 thefts. South Carolina shot 54 percent, including 10 of 23 from the arc, in reaching their highest point total this season.
P.J. Horne scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, Justin Kier added 16 and Toumani Camara and Andrew Garcia 10 each for Georgia.
The Gamecocks led the entire second half with a 12-2 run giving them a 19-point lead with eight minutes to go. The lead reached 25 points late in the game.
South Carolina trailed briefly midway through the first half before a 13-0 run put them ahead for good. The Gamecocks led at halftime 41-29.
Clemson 66, Miami 58
CLEMSON — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami for its fifth straight victory.
Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.
Dawes made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Simms and Hunter Tyson added three each as Clemson hit 11 of 22 from distance and shot 49 percent overall.
Tyson finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Clemson (15-5, 9-5 ACC). Coach Brad Brownell picked up win No. 200 at Clemson.
Isaiah Wong led Miami (7-15, 3-15), which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Wong scored 20-plus for the ninth time this season. Anthony Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Olaniyi added eight points and nine rebounds.
Miami announced Harlond Beverly (back) and Chris Lykes (left ankle) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Clemson is scheduled to play at Syracuse on Wednesday and host Pittsburgh on Saturday to conclude its regular season.
Wofford 74, Furman 73
SPARTANBURG — Morgan Safford scored 12 points and his layup with six seconds left sent Wofford past Furman.
Safford caught the ball on the left wing and beat the defense down the lane for a floater that ricocheted off the back iron before he gathered his miss and banked it in for the lead.
The Paladins inbounded the ball and pushed it to Noah Gurley but his leaning 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left drew iron and bounced out of bounds to end it.
Messiah Jones scored 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds for the Terriers (15-8, 12-5 Southern Conference). Storm Murphy added 15 points and Tray Hollowell 13.
Gurley tied a career high with 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Paladins (16-8, 10-5), whose four-game winning streak ended. Mike Bothwell and Clay Mounce each scored 12 and combined to grab 13 rebounds.
Wofford also beat Furman 75-67 on Feb. 6.
Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 71
TROY, Ala. — DeVante’ Jones had 23 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Troy.
Essam Mostafa added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Williamson and Deanthony Tipler also scored 13 points apiece for Coastal Carolina (15-6, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Garrick Green added 11 points.
Nick Stampley scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-16, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Duke Miles added 19 points and eight assists. Zay Williams had 11 points and Khalyl Waters 10.
The Chanticleers are undefeated in four games against the Trojans this season.
High Point 65, USC Upstate 60
HIGH POINT, N.C. — John-Michael Wright had 24 points and 10 rebounds as High Point edged past South Carolina Upstate in the Big South Conference tournament.
High Point (9-14) advances to play top-seeded Winthrop on Monday.
Lydell Elmore had 15 points and eight rebounds for High Point. Emmanuel Izunabor added 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Nevin Zink had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (5-18). Everette Hammond added 17 points and Bryson Mozone had 11.
The Panthers improve to 2-1 against the Spartans on the season. In the most recent matchup, South Carolina Upstate defeated High Point 60-51 on Dec. 31.