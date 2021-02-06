College Basketball Roundup: Clemson rolls past Syracuse

CLEMSON — Nick Honor drained four straight 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in a 78-61 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday.
Ten of 11 Tigers (12-5, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored, with Aamir Simms leading the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, seventh career. Honor added 15, all from beyond the arc, and Clyde Trapp had a career-high 11 assists with eight rebounds.
Joe Girard led Syracuse (10-6, 4-5) with 19 points and three steals. Alan Griffin added 12 points, making 7 of 7 at the line, and Marek Dolezaj scored 10.
Buddy Boeheim canned a 3-pointer to get the Orange on the board first, but Clemson scored the next 10 points and was shooting at a 75 percent clip to Syracuse’s 33 percent after about five minutes.
It was a trend that stayed for most of the game. Clemson finished with 53 percent shooting and was 27 of 51 from the floor, including 10 of 23 from distance. Syracuse took more shots (60) but made just 18 field goals (30 percent) and scored 20 points at the free-throw line.
The Tigers were up 39-19 at the break, Syracuse’s lowest score by halftime this season on just 12 percent shooting, making 3 of 25. The Orange scored 12 of those 19 points at the line.
It was the fourth time this season Clemson held an opponent to fewer than 20 points at halftime.
Clemson put together runs of 15-2 and 10-1 during the opening period, and closed the first half on a crushing 12-4 pace — with Simms scoring the first eight — as Syracuse made just one of its last eight shots.
Syracuse’s offense jumped by orders of magnitude, shooting 43 percent after halftime with just three turnovers, but the Orange were unable to gain much ground. Clemson, even reaching deep into its bench, shot 58 percent in the second half.
Clemson plays host to Georgia Tech on Friday, capping a three-game homestand.
South Alabama 70, Coastal Carolina 66
MOBILE, Ala. — Tyreke Locure scored 22 points, tying his career high, as South Alabama handed Coastal Carolina its third straight loss.
Michael Flowers added 20 points for the Jaguars (11-8, 5-5 Sun Belt). John Pettway had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tim Ceaser scored a career-high 22 points for the Chanticleers (12-6, 6-5). Tyrik Dixon added 14 points. Garrick Green had eight rebounds and four blocks.
Wofford 75, Furman 67
GREENVILLE — Storm Murphy had 24 points as Wofford beat Furman.
Tray Hollowell had 11 points for Wofford (12-6, 9-3 Southern Conference). Sam Godwin added 11 points. Morgan Safford had six rebounds.
Clay Mounce had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Paladins (11-6, 5-3). Alex Hunter added 15 points and six assists. Noah Gurley had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Mike Bothwell had only two points. The Paladins’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 18 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
Women
Towson 90, College of Charleston 81
TOWSON, Md. — Tyler Collins and Taylor Williams combined for 34 points to lead four College of Charleston players in double figures, but their effort was offset by a 28-point performance by Kionna Jeter in a loss at Towson.
Collins finished with 18 points and Williams added 16, and the duo was joined in double digits by Tyler Gray and Chelsea Wooten with 11 apiece. Gray also paced the Cougars (6-5, 2-3 CAA) with eight boards and made four steals.
High Point 71, CSU 54
Charleston Southern was unable to withstand a strong first-half push from visiting High Point as the Buccaneers fell in the series finale on Senior Day.
Sha’Mya Leigh paced all scorers for the Bucs (6-12, 4-10 Big South) with a game-high 18 points, while Carmella Walker added 10 points.