College basketball roundup: Clemson cruises, College of Charleston falls

CLEMSON — Nick Honor scored all 14 of his points in the second half, Aamir Simms had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Clemson beat Morehead State 66-51 on Monday.
Simms scored eight of Clemson’s first 11 points of the second half, and Honor scored 14 of their next 16 — with four 3-pointers — to make it 57-33 with 9:17 left.
Clemson (6-1) dropped out of the Top 25 after a 65-60 loss to Virginia Tech last week. The Tigers, who received 28 votes in the latest AP poll, opened the season with five straight wins for the first time since the 1934-35 season.
Al-Amir Dawes added 12 points and Simms secured his sixth double-double of his career for Clemson. Dawes and Honor each made four 3-pointers as the Tigers hit 10 of 27 from distance. The Tigers are scheduled to face No. 21 Florida State on Dec. 29.
Clemson closed the first half on an 18-3 run — with six points from Dawes — for a 32-19 lead. The Eagles did not make a field goal in the final six minutes of the half.
Skyelar Potter scored 22 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, for Morehead State (4-6), which also has losses to Kentucky and Ohio State.
Georgia State 72, College of Charleston 55
ATLANTA — Justin Roberts and Corey Allen scored 20 points apiece as Georgia State got past College of Charleston 72-55 on Monday night.
Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points with 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — and three blocks for Georgia State (6-1), which won its fourth straight. Kane Williams added seven assists and Roberts dished six.
Payton Willis had 15 points for the Cougars (2-5). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Zep Jasper had six rebounds and six points.
Only twice before have the Panthers started a season better than 6-1 with a pair of 7-0 starts in 2000-01 and 1975-76. Georgia State ended College of Charleston's 12-game win streak in the series.
Texas A&M 70, Wofford 52
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Emanuel Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds, freshman Hassan Diarra added 14 points and Texas A&M beat Wofford 70-52 on Monday.
Diarra beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from the wing to give Texas A&M a 29-28 lead, and the Aggies led the rest of the way. Wofford was within 55-46 but Texas A&M answered with a 12-0 run — with scoring from four different players — to seal it.
Miller, who has three double-doubles with at least 20 points this season, made 10 of 13 free throws. The Aggies went to the line 35 times compared to Wofford's 4-of-19 shooting at the stripe
Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for Texas A&M (5-1), which is scheduled to play LSU on Dec. 29. He was helped off the court with 13:37 left in the second half after hitting his head on the floor. Savion Flagg, averaging 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team-high 3.6 assists, did not play.
Texas A&M trailed 15-3 after Wofford made its first five 3-pointers. The Terriers were 8 of 16 from distance in the first half, and finished 12 of 34.
Freshman Max Klesmit scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, for Wofford (3-3). B.J. Mack, averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, did not play.
Furman 118, S.C. State 51
GREENVILLE — Noah Gurley had 19 points as Furman rolled past South Carolina State 118-51 on Monday.
Colin Kenney added 16 points, Jonny Lawrence chipped in 15 and Clay Mounce had 14 points for Furman (6-3).
Tariq Simmons had 15 points for the Bulldogs (0-10). Rahsaan Edwards added 11 points.