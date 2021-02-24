College Basketball: Clemson rolls to fourth straight victory; USC falls to Mississippi State

Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson beat Wake Forest for its fourth straight victory.
Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game. The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%) — with only two makes in the final 10 minutes.
It was Wake Forest’s third-fewest points in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86), trailing a 37-point outing at Clemson on February 3, 2019.
Nick Honor added 11 points with six assists, and Hunter Tyson had nine points and a career-high 10 boards for Clemson (14-5, 8-5 ACC), which hadn’t played since Feb. 12 after games against Notre Dame and Pittsburgh were postponed.
Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12) with 16 points and Isaiah Mucius added 13.
Clemson hosts Miami on Saturday, followed by games against Syracuse and Pittsburgh next week to close the regular season. Wake Forest will try to end a four-game losing streak on Saturday against No. 16 Virginia Tech.
Mississippi State 69, South Carolina 48
STARKVILLE, Miss. — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 15 points, Abdul Ado had 11 and Mississippi State jumped out early and cruised to a victory over South Carolina.
Tolu Smith added nine points and 13 rebounds for Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8 SEC). Iverson Molinar also chipped in nine points. Stewart added five assists and Ado had eight rebounds and three blocks.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 14 points for South Carolina (5-12, 3-10), which has lost six straight. AJ Lawson had 10 points. The duo entered averaging a combined 35.5 points per SEC game, which is the third-ranked tandem in league play.
Mississippi State opened on a 21-7 run and led 38-23 at the break. Stewart had 12 points and five assists in the half.
South Carolina cut the deficit to 12 points early in the second half but couldn’t get any closer. The Gamecocks shot 18 of 62 (29%) overall from the field. It was their lowest scoring output since a 75-59 loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 6.
The Gamecocks last win at Humphrey Coliseum was during the 2017 SEC regular season.
South Carolina plays at Georgia on Saturday. Mississippi State, which has won consecutive games, hosts sixth-ranked Alabama on Saturday.