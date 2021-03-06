College Basketball: Clemson closes out regular season with win over Pitt; Kentucky routs South Carolina

CLEMSON — Al-Amir Dawes scored a season-high 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and Clemson defeated Pittsburgh 77-62 on Saturday to end the regular season.
The Tigers (16-6, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away early in the second half when Nick Honor drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run, expanding Clemson’s lead from 43-41 to 52-41 in 97 seconds.
Another 3-pointer by Hunter Tyson put Clemson up 57-46
at the 12:14 mark, and it remained in double digits the rest of the away. Clemson made 12 3-pointers in 25 tries Saturday and was 56 percent shooting from the floor (29 of 52).
After Dawes, Tyson scored 16 points and Aamir Simms 12 with five assists.
Justin Champagnie led Pitt (10-11, 6-10) with 13 points, scoring 10 in the last 9:31 of the game. He’d been 1-of-7 shooting before making back-to-back baskets that brought the Panthers as close as 60-54.
Champagnie scored 10 of Pitt’s final 14 points. He added two steals and a blocked shot before subbing out with 38 seconds left.
Pitt finished 20-for-45 shooting (44 percent) and was outscored 32-18 in the paint and 11-5 on the fast break. Ithiel Horton added 11 points.
Clemson made five of his first seven shots, including 3-pointers from Simms, Clyde Trapp and Honor to lead 13-7 after four minutes, and never trailed.
The home finale at Littlejohn Coliseum was a sendoff for seniors Simms, Trapp and Jonathan Baehre with some of the highlights including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament and breaking an 0-for59 streak at Chapel Hill.
Both teams await seeding into the ACC tournament, March 9-13.
Kentucky 92, South Carolina 64
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston Jr. both set career bests with six 3-pointers apiece and Kentucky beat South Carolina in a regular-season finale.
Mintz finished with 20 points and seven assists with five of his 3s coming in the opening five minutes of the second half, including three straight to boost the Wildcats (9-15, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) to a 19-point lead, 55-36. Boston scored 21 points. Olivier Sarr added 15 points and Isaiah Jackson 13 points with 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.
Kentucky, which finished with its first losing record in the SEC since 1989, will open conference tournament play on Thursday. It’s the first time Kentucky hasn’t had a double bye since the tournament expanded in 2013. The Wildcats would need an amazing run in the conference and NCAA tournaments to avoid their first overall losing record since going 3-13 in 1926-27.
Kentucky outscored the Gamecocks 16-6 over the final nine minutes of the first half with Sarr scoring six points during the run. Boston had a trio of 3-pointers and 12 points in the half and Sarr 11. Kentucky scored nine points off turnovers and didn’t give up any itself on its way to a 36-28 halftime lead.
The 28-point win was the largest margin of victory for the Wildcats since a 36-point triumph over Morehead State in their season opener.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 16 points and Jayyn McCreary 14 points for the Gamecocks (6-14, 4-12), who haven’t won at Rupp Arena since 2009. Leading scorer AJ Lawson (18.1 ppg), scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting. Third-leading scorer Jermaine Cousinard missed the game with a rib injury suffered in practice.
This game was previously scheduled to be the SEC opener for both teams on Dec. 29 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues at South Carolina.