College basketball: Charleston Southern drops heartbreaker

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell's Ricky Clemons capitalized on a 3-point play with 10 seconds left to send Charleston Southern to a 59-58 loss Friday night, its 11th straight setback.
Charleston Southern (1-14, 0-11 Big South) took a two-point lead on a basket by Phlandrous Fleming (17 points).
Cedric Henderson Jr. led Campbell (9-9, 5-6) with 23 points.
Defenses dictated play most of the night as neither side would lead by more than nine points and trade the lead six times to go along with 10 ties.
The trio of Sean Price, Terence Porter Jr. and Jamir Moore added 22 points for the Bucs off the bench, and Melvin Edwards Jr. added eight points, but it wasn’t enough to push through in the defensive battle Friday.
UNC Asheville 57, Winthrop 55
ROCK HILL — Trent Stephney had 13 points, LJ Thorpe scores all his 12 points in the second half, and UNC Asheville edged Winthrop to snap the Eagle's 21-game win streak.
Evan Clayborne added nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for UNC Asheville (10-9, 9-5 Big South).
Winthrop (16-1, 13-1), which went into the game with the nation's longest active win streak, lost for the first time since last Feb. 22, when Hampton beat the Eagles 87-81. They then won five in a row, capped by 76-68 victory over the Pirates in the conference championship game, before the coronavirus pandemic ended the college basketball season.
The Bulldogs, who had lost three in a row against the Eagles including an 84-80 loss on Thursday, won at Winthrop for the first time since December 31, 2011.
Chandler Vaudrin, the only Winthrop player to score in double figures, finished with 14 points.
Charles Falden missed a shot but grabbed his own rebound and his putback with 3:41 to play gave the Eagles a 54-47 lead. But from there they went 0 for 4 from the field and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line with two turnovers as Asheville scored 10 of the final 11 points.
Jamon Battle made back-to-back layups, Stephney added another following a Winthrop turnover, and Thorpe made four straight free throws to make it 57-54 with about a minute to go. Russell Jones Jr. made 1 of 2 from the foul line to pull the Eagles within two and Kelton Talford grabbed the offensive rebound. He was fouled — and injured — and Jamal King missed both free throws with two seconds to play.
Longwood 49, Presbyterian 45
CLINTON — DeShaun Wade recorded 13 points as Longwood ended its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Presbyterian 49-45 on Friday night.
Heru Bligen added nine points for the Lancers (6-13, 5-8 Big South Conference), who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Juan Munoz, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lancers, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting.
Rayshon Harrison had 19 points for the Blue Hose (4-9, 2-7). Owen McCormack added 10 points and Brandon Younger had six rebounds.
Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 62
STATESBORO, Ga. — Tyrik Dixon tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 79-62 on Friday night.
Garrick Green had 15 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina (12-3, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Kevin Williamson added 12 points. DeVante’ Jones had 11 points.
Eric Boone had 17 points for the Eagles (10-8, 4-5). Zack Bryant added 14 points. Elijah McCadden had 11 points and seven rebounds.