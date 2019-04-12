GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina hit four home runs, while Cam Tringali allowed just one earned run in six-plus innings of work as the Gamecocks evened up the series at Florida with a 6-3 win Friday night at McKethan Stadium.
The Gamecocks plated a run in the top of the second as Jacob Olson led off with a double to left. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Chris Cullen's RBI infield single. Carolina then showed its power in the third. George Callil connected on a solo home run to left. Then after TJ Hopkins singled to right, Luke Berryhill belted a two-run home run to left for a 4-0 lead.
The home run derby continued in the fourth as Quinntin Perez led off the frame with a home run to right, his first in a Gamecocks uniform. Cullen then hit a solo shot to left, a lined scorcher that gave Carolina a 6-0 lead.
Carolina kept it at 6-0 with a great defensive play in the sixth. Nelson Maldonado hit a ball to the wall in the left field gap. It went off Hopkins and starting rolling to his left. Brady Allen picked up the ball, got it in to Noah Campbell who threw a perfect strike to the plate, thwarting Maldonado's inside-the-park home run chance.
Florida did score a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to tighten the game. Brett Kerry got out of trouble in both innings with pop outs, but in the ninth, the Gators got two more runners on. Kerry ended the game with a big strikeout to Kendrick Calilao, the tying man at the dish, to end the game.
Tringali allowed just four hits and struck out three while not walking a batter in his six innings of work. Kerry had a pair of strikeouts on his birthday, allowing six hits in 21/3 innings.
At the plate, Campbell, Berryhill and Cullen had two hits apiece, with the latter two driving in two runs.
College of Charleston 4, Dallas Baptist 3
MOUNT PLEASANT - Chris Graham drove in two runs, Griffin McLarty struck out nine, and Nathan Ocker worked out of a jam in the ninth to lead College of Charleston past perennial national contender Dallas Baptist at Patriots Point.
The victory extends College of Charleston’s (23-11) win streak to four games and gives the Cougars an RPI-boosting win after Dallas Baptist (23-10) entered the week at No. 39 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings.
The Cougars accounted for all four of their runs – and five of their seven hits – in the fourth inning. Bradley Dixon and Dupree Hart each plated one in the frame, while Graham delivered a two-run double to score Dixon and Harrison Hawkins . Hart’s RBI single with two outs would prove to be the game winner. Danny Wondrack and Clay Hunt each doubled in the contest.
McLarty (6-2) allowed two unearned runs on two hits while walking four and striking out nine over six innings. The junior right-hander has allowed only four runs – two earned – on 17 hits over his last five starts spanning 37 innings of work.
Josh Pricetossed 12/3 scoreless frames with one strikeout before Ocker entered with a man on second and two out in the eighth. The senior closer forced a popup to second to end the frame, then worked out of trouble in the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season, the 22nd of his career. The Patriots cut the lead to 4-3 with a solo homer in the ninth and put the tying run on third with one out before Ocker shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the win.
Evan Sandmann delivered a solo homer in the ninth and Bryce Ball went 2-for-4 to pace the Patriots. Augie Isaacson pushed a run across with a bunt single, as Jackson Glenn reached twice on two walks.
Jordan Martinson suffered his first loss of the season for the Patriots, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out four over 62/3 innings.
Charleston Southern 8, Gardner-Webb 6
Charleston Southern scored eight runs over the first five innings on their way to a win over Gardner-Webb to open the Big South weekend set from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
Junior Jaret Bennett collected his second win, tossing six innings of three-run ball for another quality start while CSU (13-24, 3-10 Big South) came to life on offense.
Javon Martin collected his first three-hit game of the season and came just a triple shy of the cycle after blasting a two-run home run in the fifth for his first longball as a Buccaneer. Martin’s three-hit day highlighted a big offensive performance for the Bucs, who have scored 24 runs over their last two games and have outscored opponents by 15 in a pair of wins.
Max Ryerson also had a two-hit day, driving in a team-high three runs in the win extending his team-leading RBI count to 26 on the season. Both Martin and Josh Litchfield scored twice, while Payton Holdsworth and Jason Miller walked twice.
Gardner-Webb saw two-hit nights from Justin Kunz and Corey Howard and loaded the bases in the ninth with two outs, but freshman reliever RJ Petit slammed the door with a strikeout of the lone batter he faced for his third save.
Samford 8, The Citadel 4
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Samford broke open a 4-4 game with three runs in the seventh inning to knock off The Citadel.
The Citadel (10-23, 3-7 Southern Conference) tied the score in the top of the inning on a solo home run by Ryan McCarthy.
But Samford (23-11, 6-1) came back on an RBI double from Jordan Fucci, a wild pitch and an RBI single by Ayrton Schafer.
Ben Peden was 3 for 5 for The Citadel, while Bryce Leasure was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Tyler Corbitt was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.
Citadel starter Jordan Merritt allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Reliever Dylan Spence (0-3) allowed three runs in 1/3 of an inning.
Florida State 6, No. 17 Clemson 2
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Drew Parrish allowed just three hits with 12 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings to lead Florida State past Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium.
Parrish (4-3) earned the win by allowing just one walk in throwing 110 pitches (78 strikes) for the Seminoles (20-13, 8-8 ACC). He also retired 18 batters in a row from the first inning to the seventh inning. J.C. Flowers recorded the last out to register his seventh save of the year.
Starter Davis Sharpe (5-2) yielded four hits, four runs and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings for Clemson (25-9, 11-5).
In the third inning, Alec Sanchez lofted a sacrifice fly, then Drew Mendoza crushed an opposite-field three-run homer, the only hit of the frame, with two outs. The Seminoles added two runs in the seventh inning without a hit. Five of the Seminoles' six runs were scored by players who walked or were hit-by-pitch.
Clemson's Logan Davidson led off the ninth inning with a home run, his 10th of the season. Bo Majkowski added a run-scoring single with two outs in the frame.
The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.
Little Rock 8-14, Coastal Carolina 5-0
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Coastal Carolina suffered a doubleheader sweep on the road at Little Rock.
The Chanticleers (23-13-1, 8-6 Sun Belt) allowed four early runs in the opener and came up short in their rally despite homers from Jake Wright and Kyle skeels.
Coastal Carolina was pounded in the second game, allowing 14 runs on 14 hits.