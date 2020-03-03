College baseball: USC edges Furman in 12; CSU gets past Davidson

GREENVILLE — Cam Tringali threw five innings of hitless relief with seven strikeouts and Wes Clarke belted a two-run home run in the top of the 12th in a 3-1 win over Furman Tuesday night at Fluor Field.
Furman started the scoring in the bottom of the second on Jake Crawford’s leadoff solo home run. Carolina came back in the top of the fifth as Colin Burgess doubled to center and scored on Jeff Heinrich’s triple to the gap in right.
The game stayed tied at one until the top of the 12th. Noah Myers led off with a walk and trotted home on Clarke’s sixth home run of the season.
Tringali was part of a Carolina bullpen that did not allow a hit in eight innings of work. Graham Lawson went two innings and did not allow a hit and TJ Shook struck out a batter in the 12th to pick up his second save of the season. Parker Coyne started for the Gamecocks, striking out four and allowed three hits and a run in four innings.
Clarke, Heinrich and Burgess had two hits each for USC.
Charleston Southern 3, Davidson 1
Holden Tucker and Trent Seibert held Davidson to one run and Dante Blakeney homered as Charleston Southern evened its record.
The Buccaneers (7-7) took a 1-0 lead on Blakeney’s solo homer in the first, then got an unearned run in the third.
After Davidson (9-3) cut the lead in half in the sixth, CSU scored again in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Sandstrom scored on a wild pitch.
Tucker (1-0) struck out eight, allowing three hits and one walk, in five scoreless innings. The freshman in his first start earned his first collegiate win.
Seibert came on after Tucker to pick up his second save. He allowed one run and struck out six in four innings, alowing four hits and two walks.
Kyle Horton went 2 for 3, while Sandstrom went 2 for 4.
USC Upstate 5, The Citadel 3
SPARTANBURG — The Citadel got on the board early but was not able to hold the lead as USC Upstate scored late to defeat the Bulldogs.
The Citadel (9-2) held a 3-2 lead going into the seventh. USC Upstate tied the score on a passed ball with two outs in the inning, then Jeff Taylor laced a two-run single to right.
The Bulldogs had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth and two outs in the eighth but failed to score each time.
The Citadel took a quick lead on singles from Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt to start the game. Ryan McCarthy drove in Brown with a hit before the second run scored on an error.
Lane Botkin went 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs, while Brown and Corbitt each had two hits and scored a run.
Starter Zach Taglieri allowed just one run on three hits over five innings. Devin Beckley (0-1)
allowed three unearned runs on one hit in one inning.
Coastal Carolina 15, Charlotte 6
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina scored 10 runs over the first three innings in a rout of Charlotte at Springs Brooks Stadium for its sixth straight victory.
Coastal (8-3) had just 10 hits but took advantage of nine walks and two hit batters. The Chants also stole seven bases.
Morgan Hyde was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Coastal Carolina.
Time change
Due to forecasted inclement weather, Wednesday’s game between College of Charleston and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson was moved up from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m.