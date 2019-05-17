CULLOWHEE, N.C. — The freshman tandem of Jordan Flanders and Cameron Reeves combined to allow just two runs and The Citadel scored four runs in the eighth to end its losing streak with a 5-2 victory over Western Carolina.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the top of the first as Ryan McCarthy drew a leadoff walk and went to second when Tyler Corbitt singled to left center.
After Ben Peden advanced both runners with a groundout, Ches Goodman grounded out to the left side to score McCarthy.
WCU tied the game with two outs in the sixth when Luke Robinson hit a solo homer.
In the decisive eighth, a double by Goodman drove in Pedan, who had also doubled.
Lane Botkin then beat out a bunt, and the throw got past the first baseman, allowing Goodman to score on the play.
Wesley Lane drew a walk and Tilo Skole sacrificed the runners to second and third. A wild pitch allowed Botkin to score before Will Bastian doubled off the wall to score Lane.
Clemson 10,
Wake Forest 9
CLEMSON — Jacob Hennessy tossed 71/3 strong innings and Clemson (33-22, 15-14 ACC) scored five runs in the second inning in its victory over Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Hennessy (4-1) allowed six hits, four of which came in the first inning, two runs and one walk with a season-high seven strikeouts.
Bobby Seymour lined a run-scoring single in the first inning for the Demon Deacons (29-25, 13-16), but then the first seven Tigers in the second inning had a hit to score five runs. Michael Green had a career-high four hits.
Coll. of Chas. 5,
Delaware 0
NEWARK, Del. — Joey Mundy and Logan McRae homered, and three pitchers combined on a one-hitter as College of Charleston ran its win streak to seven with a victory over Delawareg.
College of Charleston (35-19, 15-8 CAA) scored four of its five runs with two outs and finished with 11 hits including four for extra bases. The Cougars recorded their fourth shutout of the season after holding Delaware (21-32, 9-14) scoreless on a solitary single in the seventh.
Griffin McLarty, Brooks Lucas and Nathan Ocker combined for 11 strikeouts.
No. 5 Mississippi St. 11, South Carolina 2
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State scored nine runs over the final two innings to snap a 2-2 tie and rout South Carolina for a second straight night.
The Gamecocks (27-27, 7-22 SEC) took a 2-0 lead in the third as Chris Cullen and Jonah Beamon each scored on wild pitches.
But the Bulldogs (45-10, 20-9), after tying the game in the fourth, roared back with four runs in the seventh.
Reid Morgan pitched six strong innings for the Gamecocks, but Josh Hatcher led off the seventh with a solo home run to left. The Bulldogs then scored three unearned runs off three Gamecocks errors as Jordan Westburg and Tanner Allen had RBI hits in the seventh.
Morgan was tagged with the loss, allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts and eight hits and no walks in seven innings. Luke Berryhill had two hits to lead South Carolina’s offense.
Presbyterian 6,
Chas. Southern 4
In a game that saw all 10 runs scored in the first four innings, it was the defense and pitching that carried Presbyterian past Charleston Southern.
Jackson Dean settled in after allowing four runs in the first four innings to toss a complete game for the Blue Hose (28-27, 15-11 Big South).
Cody Maw, Hunter Illing and Jordan Bridges combined for 51/3 scoreless innings, but Charleston Southern (21-33, 11-15) fell behind early and couldn’t scratch across the tying run down the stretch.
The Bucs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead behind a solo shot to right center from Max Ryerson and a two-run single from Javon Martin, but five-straight hits led to four Presbyterian runs for a 4-3 lead.
Martin and Ryerson led the Buccaneers with two hits apiece.