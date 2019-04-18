COLUMBIA — South Carolina hung tight with Texas A&M until late in the game before allowing a seven-spot in the top of the seventh in an 8-2 loss to the Aggies at Founders Park.
Texas A&M got the scoring started in the second inning. South Carolina starter Reid Morgan allowed a double from Zach DeLoach combined with a fielding error. Ty Coleman squeaked out a single in the next at-bat, putting the Aggies ahead 1-0 early.
USC took the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a big two-out rally. Chris Cullen singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and was brought home on a George Callil single to right field. Callil advanced to second on the throw home, putting him in position to score on the very next pitch when TJ Hopkins singled down the right field line, giving the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead.
Texas A&M regained the lead in the top of the seventh, putting up seven runs in the frame.
For South Carolina, Morgan suffered the loss in 61/3 innings of work, giving up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out seven. Luke Berryhill had two hits to lead Carolina’s offense.
Chas. Southern 3-8,
UNC Asheville 2-2
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Charleston Southern used a ninth-inning rally in Game 1 then controlled from start to finish in the nightcap to take a pair of games from UNC Asheville at Greenwood Field.
The win secures a second straight series victory for CSU (16-26, 6-11 Big South) with a chance at a sweep while UNC Asheville (12-25, 7-10) has dropped three straight.
Junior righty Cam Weinberger picked up the win, tossing 5 scoreless frames allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out a pair.
His efforts on the mound
followed brilliant performances from Jaret Bennett and RJ Petit in the first contest holding UNC Asheville to just one earned run despite multiple scoring
chances in the late stages.
The win also gave CSU its third straight series victory over the Bulldogs, extending their stronghold on the all-time series 54-36 since the two began playing in in the 1991 season.
Georgia Southern 9,
Coastal Carolina 2
Conway — Coastal Carolina fell to Georgia Southern
Eagles in the series opener of the three-game Sun Belt series at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Senior Matt Eardensohn
(4-1) gave up three runs on seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts over 41/3 innings in the defeat. It was the first loss in Eardensohn’s two-year career on the mound at Coastal, putting his career record at 11-1 overall
Georgia Southern ace Seth Shuman (5-4) earned the win, as he held the Coastal (23-15-1, 8-7) offense to just one run on five hits, three walks and six strikeouts in seven complete innings.
The Coastal offense registered only five hits over the first eight innings. Left-fielder Cameron Pearcey and third baseman Mike Koenig had two hits apiece.
South Florida 9,
The Citadel 1
TAMPA, Fla. — The Citadel allowed four runs in the fifth inning to break a tie game in falling to South Florida (16-20) at the USF Baseball Complex.
Jordan Merritt (3-5) was saddled with the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits in 41/3 innings.
Ryan McCarthy led the Bulldogs (10-26), going 2 for 4 with a run scored. He also stole two bases. Ben Peden collected a single and drove in a run.