College Baseball Saturday Roundup: USC, Clemson, Citadel, C of C win

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team built a big first-inning lead on its way to a 9-4 win over Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon at Founders Park. Brett Kerry picked up the win, striking out a career high 12.
The Gamecocks scored five runs in the first, a night after scoring six in the first stanza. Carolina capitalized on three Holy Cross errors and had RBI singles from Andrew Eyster, Wes Clarke and George Callil along with a successful squeeze bunt from Noah Campbell.
Holy Cross responded with three runs in the second on four hits, but Kerry came back to put up zeroes in his next three frames.
In the fifth, Eyster homered for the second consecutive day to make it 6-3. Carolina added insurance in the seventh on a two-run homer from Clarke and an RBI double to the gap in left by Colin Burgess.
Clarke drove in three runs in his 2-for-3 day, while Eyster and Callil had a pair of RBIs.
Clemson 1, Liberty 0
CLEMSON — Starter Davis Sharpe tossed five strong innings and Nick Clayton escaped a jam in the eighth inning to lead Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers (2-0) took a 2-0 lead in the series over the Flames (0-2).
Sharpe (1-0) earned the win by allowing only three hits, no runs and one walk with six strikeouts. Clayton pitched the final two innings to record his first career save.
The Tigers broke through in the fifth inning on Kier Meredith’s single that scored Mac Starbuck. In the eighth inning, Liberty put runners on second and third with no outs, but Clayton, in his first career appearance, kept the Flames off the scoreboard thanks in large part to two strikeouts.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. The first 500 fans receive a free schedule magnet.
The Citadel 9,
Coppin State 3
Right fielder Ryan McCarthy collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs as the Bulldogs erased an early deficit at Riley Park.
The Bulldogs (2-0) fell behind early, but chipped away with single runs in the second and third innings.
Jeffery Brown tied the game with a two-out single on an 0-2 pitch in the third inning. He later scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Cameron Reeves (1-0) rebounded from a tough first inning to keep the Eagles off the board over the next five innings. He finished the game by allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out a career-best 10.
He is the first Bulldogs pitcher with 10 strikeouts in a game since JP Sears struck out 12 against Wofford on May 18, 2017.
Coll. of Charleston 12, Iona 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — Caswell Smith and Ty Good combined for 10 strikeouts in their collegiate debuts and four Cougars drove in multiple runs as College of Charleston won at Patriots Point.
The Cougars jumped on the Gaels early with a two-run first before breaking it open in the middle innings with a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Ari Sechopoulos went 2 for- 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead an offense that exploded for 12 runs on 15 hits and six doubles. Donald Hansis, Landon Choboy and Joseph Mershon drove in two runs each as six Cougars turned in a multi-hit game.
Smith delivered an electric collegiate debut with seven strikeouts over four one-run innings to earn the win in a predetermined start. Zach Williams, Kris Kuhn and Austin George combined for four frames of shutout relief before Good marked his first collegiate appearance by striking out the side in the ninth.
San Diego State 3, Coastal Carolina 1
Conway — Coastal Carolina got another strong outing from its starting pitcher and held San Diego State University to just three runs but struggled offensively in a loss to the Aztecs at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal fell to 1-1, while SDSU improved to 2-0.
Chanticleers starter Scott
Kobos (0-1) threw six innings, giving up two runs on eight hits, no walks, and four strikeouts in the loss as both SDSU runs came on two-out hits.
SDSU starter Troy Melton (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five to earn the win.
Rider 5-6,
Chas. Southern 1-4
Charleston Southern (0-3) dropped a doubleheader at home, including the second game in 12 innings.
Ryan Rizk homered to start a three-run rally in the fifth inning of a scoreless late game. But Rider (2-0) answered with three in the top of the sixth.
Rider broke through with three more in the 12th, enough to withstand a solo shot by Kyle Horton in the bottom of the 12th.
Charleston Southern’s Ryan Stoudemire accounted for the lone run with a solo home run in the fifth inning of the 5-1 loss.