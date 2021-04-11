College baseball roundup: Virginia edges Clemson; College of Charleston takes series; Citadel falls to Samford

CLEMSON - Virginia overcame a 4-3 deficit with three two-out runs in the seventh inning in its 6-5 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 11.
James Parker ripped a run-scoring double in the first inning for the game's first run, then Elijah Henderson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning for Clemson (15-13, 9-9 ACC).
Kyle Teel tied the score in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run homer for the Cavaliers (16-15, 8-13), who took the lead in the top of the fifth inning on Nic Kent's run-scoring single.
Clemson regained the lead 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Caden Grice's run-scoring single and Adam Hackenberg's run-scoring double with two outs.
In the seventh inning, Brendan Rivoli laced a two-out single to score the tying run after a costly error, then the Cavaliers scored two more unearned runs on Teel's two-out, two-run single to take the lead.
In the eighth inning, Clemson cut their lead in half with a run, but the Cavaliers held on for the one-run win.
Blake Bales (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Stephen Schoch pitched two innings to record his sixth save of the year.
Tigers reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (1-3) suffered the loss.
Clemson hosts College of Charleston on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
College of Charleston 8, Tennessee Tech 0
MOUNT PLEASANT - Connor Campbell spun eight shutout innings and College of Charleston scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a Tanner McCallister grand slam, to break the game open as the Cougars blanked Tennessee Tech in a series-clinching win at Patriots Point.
The Golden Eagles (11-14) threatened with a baserunner in each of the first four innings before the Cougars (12-14) broke the deadlock in the home half of the fourth. After Tanner Steffy reached on a fielder’s choice, Ari Sechopoulos laced a double to right center allowing Steffy to motor around from first to score the game’s first run.
Sechopoulos drove in the Cougars’ second run with a sac fly in the sixth to give Campbell a 2-0 cushion. McCallister delivered the key hit to break the game open in the eighth with a two-out grand slam to center to push the lead to 6-0. Luke Stageberg followed two batters later with a two-run shot to right, his first career homer, to cap the scoring.
Campbell pitched around a leadoff baserunner in each of the first three innings and frustrated the Golden Eagles throughout his eight shutout frames of work to earn his fourth win of the season. The freshman southpaw scattered seven hits, struck out seven and stranded eight Eagles on the base paths to pick up his second win in as many starts. Ryan Smith tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the Cougars’ third shutout.
McCallister’s grand slam in the eighth was his second of the season. He is only the fourth player in program history to hit multiple grand slams in the same season. Joseph Mershon drew a walk to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 15 games. Harrison Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
The Cougars travel to Clemson on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. start.
Samford 8, The Citadel 4
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got four hits from Ryan McCarthy and three more from Tilo Skole in an 8-4 setback to Samford at Griffin Stadium.
The Citadel (8-19, 1-10 Southern Conference) struck first in the first inning as McCarthy singled and stole second. Two batters later, Crosby Jones delivered a RBI single to right center.
Samford (21-11, 11-1) answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on a base hit from Tyler McManus.
The Citadel regained the lead in the second inning after Skole singled and scored on a two-run blast off the bat of Travis Lott. Noah Mitchell plated the third run of the inning with a double into the left field corner.
Samford took its first lead of the game in the fourth inning as it plated five runs in the frame. The scoring started with a RBI single from Kaden Dreier, before a wild pitch and a pair of bases loaded walks scored three more runs.
Samford added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings for the final margin.
McCarthy finished 4 for 5 with three doubles and a pair of runs scored. Cameron Reeves (2-6) suffered the loss after allowing two unearned runs in one-third of an inning.
Hamp Skinner (3-0) picked up the victory out of the bullpen.
The Bulldogs return home for a midweek game against Jacksonville on April 14.
Texas-Arlington 7, Coastal Carolina 3
ARLINGTON, Texas – Coastal Carolina gave up four runs in the third and three in the seventh in a loss at UT Arlington at Clay Gould Ball Park.
Coastal Carolina (15-10, 2-3 Sun Belt) got two RBIs from Eric Brown, while Dale Thomas was 2 for 4 with a triple.
UTA scored seven runs on nine hits but also took advantage of two errors, five walks, and four wild pitches.