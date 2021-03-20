College baseball roundup: USC no-hit by Vanderbilt; Clemson falls to Virginia Tech

NASHVILLE, TENN. - Top draft prospect Jack Leiter struck out 16 in a no-hitter for No. 3 Vanderbilt on March 20, retiring his final 27 batters.
Leiter, the son of 19-year big league pitcher Al Leiter, walked Braylen Wimmer to lead off the game but was perfect the rest of the way in a 5-0 victory over No. 12 South Carolina. He struck out Wimmer swinging at a 96-mph fastball to end the game, his 124th pitch.
The 20-year-old sophomore was swarmed by teammates after the final pitch. The right-hander improved to 5-0 with a 0.31 ERA in five starts.
“I felt pretty good in the first inning, but walking the first guy, obviously not what you want to do,” Leiter said. “I would say honestly not really until the sixth, seventh inning, it felt like it was a little bit different than other games.”
Vanderbilt (15-2, 2-0 SEC) had a pair of two-run home runs from Tate Kolwyck and a sacrifice fly from Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the eighth inning for its five runs.
Leiter's no-hitter was the first for Vanderbilt since teammate Kumar Rocker dominated Duke as a freshman in the 2019 Super Regionals. Rocker and Leiter are considered the top pitching prospects for Major League Baseball's 2021 draft. Rocker struck out 14 Gamecocks in a 3-2 win Friday night and has an 0.58 ERA.
Sstarter Brannon Jordan struck out nine in five innings, allowing three hits and two runs with three walks for South Carolina (11-6, 0-2).
No. 13 Virginia Tech 11, Clemson 3
CLEMSON - No. 13 Virginia Tech totaled 15 hits and scored in six different innings in its victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.
Cade Swisher laced a solo homer and Dayne Leonard added a squeeze bunt in the second inning, then Fritz Genther lofted a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning to up Virginia Tech's lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jonathan French's run-scoring single put the Tigers (7-9, 2-6 ACC) on the scoreboard, then the Hokies (10-7, 6-5) took advantage of a two-out error to score a run in the sixth inning.
Virginia Tech capitalized on more Tiger miscues in the seventh inning to score four runs, then they added two runs in the top of eighth inning. James Parker blasted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the eighth inning, then pinch-hitter Tanner Thomas belted a solo homer in the ninth inning.
Starter Chris Gerald tossed three hitless and scoreless innings. Reliever Jaison Heard (2-0) earned the win by pitching the final 51/3 innings. Hokies pitchers combined to allow only two Tigers to reach base with less than two outs, both on one-out singles. Clemson starter Ty Olenchuk (1-3) suffered the loss.
Charleston Southern 5-5, Gardner-Webb 1-6
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. - Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb split a doubleheader at Bill Masters Field at John Henry Moss Stadium as the Buccaneers took the opener against the Runnin' Bulldogs 5-1, while CSU fell in the nightcap 6-5.
R.J. Petit (2-2) went eight strong innings and posted a season-high 10 strikeouts in the Bucs' opening win, while Christian Maggio, Tyrell Brewer, Houston Parker and Reid Hardwick all had multi-hit games for CSU (6-6, 6-3 Big South).
Gardner-Webb (3-8, 2-3) took advantage of timely hitting and a key CSU error in the second game to secure the split. The Runnin' Bulldogs were added by multi-hit contests by Mitch McLendon and Joe Simone, while Simone and Bo Rusher had multi-RBI games in the win.
Petit surrendered just three hits and retired 13 batters in a row from the second through the seventh innings in the opener.
Wofford 6, The Citadel 0
Colin Davis homered twice and Wofford held The Citadel to just three hits in a shutout at Riley Park.
Only twice did the Bulldogs (8-9, 1-2 Southern Conference) have a runner in scoring position against the Terriers (12-7, 2-1).
Jeffery Brown and Ryan McCarthy had doubles for The Citadel. Starter Lathan Todd (1-3) went six solid innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Elliott Carney (2-0) went seven shutout innings for Wofford, striking out eight, while Zach Byron and Luke Stephens closed out the game with an inning apiece.
West Virginia 5, Coastal Carolina 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coastal Carolina surged to a 4-0 lead but had their bats fall silent over the final five innings as West Virginia rallied for a one-run victory.
The loss snaps Coastal Carolina's winning streak over WVU at four straight games.
Eric Brown hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Coastal Carolina (11-6) to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. Cooper Weiss hit a solo homer for the Chanticleers, while Nick Lucky was 2 for 4.
West Virginia (8-6) scored five runs on only seven hits but took advantage of a key throwing error and four walks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report