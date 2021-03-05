College baseball roundup: USC, Clemson, Charleston Southern prevail

COLUMBIA - Braylen Wimmer hit a two-run homer and No. 13 South Carolina opened its three-game baseball series with Mercer with a 5-1 win March 5 at Founders Park.
Each team had six hits, but the Gamecocks (8-0) had three for extra bases, including Wimmer's blast in the fourth, his fourth of the season. Mercer answered with a run in the fourth, but USC responded with two in the fifth on an RBI single by Andrew Eyster and a bases loaded hit by pitch to Colin Burgess.
The scoring ended in the seventh as David Mendham drove in Wes Clarke with a sacrifice fly to center.
Thomas Farr (2-0) picked up the win for the Gamecocks, striking out five and allowing six hits and a run with three walks in 51/3 innings. Andrew Peters threw 22/3 hitless innings of relief, striking out five. Jack Mahoney pitched a perfect ninth.
Eyster was 2 for 4, while Clarke walked twice and scored two runs for USC, which is 8-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.
Clemson 13, Notre Dame 7
CLEMSON - Freshmen Max Wagner and Caden Grice both hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning, and Bryce Teodosio and Jonathan French added homers in Clemson's victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.
Teodosio hit a two-run blast in the third inning for Clemson (5-2, 1-0 ACC). The Fighting Irish (2-2, 2-2) tied the score with two runs in the top of the fifth inning before Dylan Brewer started a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the inning with a run-scoring single. Later in the inning, after a James Parker run-scoring single, Wagner lofted a three-run homer, his second of the season. Two batters later, Grice laced a two-run homer, his third long ball of the year.
Notre Dame plated four runs in the sixth inning to narrow Clemson's lead to 9-6, then French responded with a two-run homer, his third of the season, in the seventh inning. Kier Meredith, who tied his career high with four hits, added a two-out, two-run single in the inning.
Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-0) yielded five runs on six hits in 52/3 innings. Notre Dame starter Tommy Sheehan (0-1) gave up five runs on six hits in four innings.
No. 23 Alabama 8, College of Charleston 0
MOUNT PLEASANT - Alabama struck for three runs in the third and kept College of Charleston off the board in the series opener at Patriots Point.
The Crimson Tide (9-1) pushed across three runs in the third and added five over the course of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to account for the scoring on Friday night.
Alabama starter Tyler Ras tossed six shutout innings to earn the win as Crimson Tide pitching held the Cougars to six hits on the night.
Donald Hansis led the way for the Cougars (2-6) with a 2-for-4 night. Landon Choboy picked up his first hit of the season in his third at-bat with a single to center for Charleston. Joseph Mershon extended his hitting streak to three games and has now reached safely in all but one game this season.
North Carolina A&T 7, The Citadel 6 (11)
Cameran Brantley drove in four runs, including the game-winning single in the 11th inning, as North Carolina A&T weathered a Citadel rally to pull out the win.
The Aggies (3-6) led 6-0 after five innings before the Bulldogs (3-5) rallied. After two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to cut the lead in half, Tyler Corbitt belted a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the lead to 6-5, then Noah Mitchell doubled in pinch-runner Luke Montenery to tie the game.
Travis Lott was 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI for The Citadel, while Cole Simpson and Tilo Skole added RBIs.
Citadel starter Jake Pilarski went five innings, allowing six runs - five earned - on seven hits and five walks while striking out five. Reliever Devin Beckley (1-1) allowed the winning run in the 11th, which was unearned.
Charleston Southern 7, Longwood 0
Dylan Stewart connected on a pair of RBI triples in support of R.J. Petit's shutout as Charleston Southern topped Longwood in the Buccaneers' Big South opener.
Stewart connected on an RBI triple that short-hopped the fence in right center in the bottom of the third inning to put the Bucs on the board. He added a two-run triple down the right field line the next inning to provide Petit (1-1) all the support he needed.
The CSU (1-3, 1-0 Big South) ace carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and needed just 94 pitches in the complete-game effort. Petit surrendered just four singles and pitched around two hits-batsmen on the way to his first collegiate shutout.
Houston Parker added a 2-for-4 outing at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while Tyrell Brewer added two runs scored and a stolen base. Christian Maggio and Reid Hardwick also added their first doubles of the season.