College baseball roundup: USC-Clemson baseball series opener rained out; Grand slams fuel Citadel, Coastal Carolina

CLEMSON — The first game of the South Carolina-Clemson baseball series was postponed because of rain in the Upstate.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Instead the Tigers will host the Gamecocks on May 11 at 6 p.m.

The annual rivalry series will now begin Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville. It will continue the following day at 4 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia.

Clemson right-hander Davis Sharpe was set to take the mound opposite South Carolina right-hander Thomas Farr in the opener. Presumably, those two will now start Feb. 27.

The Citadel 8, North Florida 4

Travis Lott delivered a grand slam as part of a six-run third inning that propelled The Citadel to a 8-4 victory over North Florida in the series opener at Riley Park.

The Bulldogs (2-2) got on the board first after Cam Jensen started the second inning with a base hit through the left side. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Tilo Skole delivered a RBI single through the right side.

The bats came alive in the third inning as the Bulldogs pushed across a season-best six runs in the frame, highlighted by Lott's slam to right, the first home run of his career, Noah Mitchell's RBI double and an RBI single by Crosby Jones.

All four runs by North Florida (1-5) were unearned and came in the seventh inning.

Jake Pilarski (1-1) tossed six shutout innings, allowing seven singles and striking out five for the Bulldogs. Gant Starling earned his first save of the season after pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Mitchell finished 4 for 4 with three doubles and a RBI. Jeffery Brown, Jones and Tilo Skole each added two hits. The Bulldogs also drew six walks and stole four bases.

USC Upstate 10, College of Charleston 3

MOUNT PLEASANT - USC Upstate struck for two runs in the first inning and answered a College of Charleston rally with a six-run ninth to take the series opener from the Cougars at Patriots Point.

The Spartans (4-0) jumped out to an early lead with a two-run first and added two in the fourth to open a 4-0 lead after four. Charleston (2-3) answered with one in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut the deficit to one.

But USC Upstate countered with six in the ninth to pull away.

USC Upstate starter Jordan Marks fanned eight and allowed one run on four hits in 62/3 innings to earn the win.

Luke Stageberg and Ari Sechopoulos each had two hits and an RBI for the Cougars. Freshman Brody Hopkins collected a hit in his third straight game to begin his collegiate career.

Cougars reliever Guillermo Grainer surrendered one hit and struck out over four scoreless innings.

Coastal Carolina 8, Bryant 1

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina got six shutout innings from starting pitcher Jacob Maton and a grand slam off the bat of outfielder Nick Lucky to cruise to an 8-1 win over the Bryant Bulldogs on Day 1 of the CCU Baseball Tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium.

With the win, Coastal improves to 3-2 on the season, while the loss drops Bryant to 2-2 on the year.

Both teams had 12 base hits. However, Coastal took advantage of three walks and three Bryant errors in the win.

In just his second career start, Maton (1-1) recorded his first career win, scattering seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

A trio of Chants had two hits apiece in Lucky (2 for 4, 4 RBIs), Alex Gattinelli (2 for 5, RBI, run, SB) and BT Riopelle (2 for 3, BB, run, SB), while shortstop Eric Brownand freshman Billy Underwood each added an RBI.

Staff writer Josh Needelman contributed to this report.