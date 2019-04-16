CHARLOTTE — The University of South Carolina pitching staff allowed just four hits and the Gamecocks belted a pair of home runs and scored runs in four separate innings in a 5-2 win over No. 17 North Carolina on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark.
Five Carolina pitchers combined to strike out 13 Tar Heels. Dylan Harley earned the win, striking out six and allowing just one hit with two runs in 31/3 innings of relief. John Gilreath struck out four in 21/3 innings while Brett Kerry picked up his fourth save, striking out a batter in 2/3 of an inning.
The Gamecocks got on the board first with a run in the second. Chris Cullen reached on a two-out walk and scored from first as Brady Allen doubled to straightaway center field. In the third, George Callil was hit by a pitch and went to second on a passed ball. He scored as TJ Hopkins singled to left.
Carolina put up two more runs in the fourth as Andrew Eyster led off with a home run. Cullen followed with a double, went to third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly from Quinntin Perez. The Tar Heels cut the lead in half in the sixth after a two-run home run by Michael Busch.
Carolina came back in the top of the seventh on Hopkins’ solo home run to left.
Coll. of Charleston 13, No. 23 Coastal 6
CONWAY — Danny Wondrack clubbed two home runs, Chris Graham went 4-for-5 with three RBI’s, and Zach Williams battled through five strong innings of relief to lead the College of Charleston to a come-from-behind victory.
The victory marked College of Charleston’s (24-13) 15th comeback win of the season, and secured the Cougars’ first season sweep of Coastal Carolina (23-14-1) since the 2015 campaign.
Charleston pushed across 13 runs on a season-high 20 hits — including three home runs — as all nine members of the starting lineup reached safely via a base hit. Spots seven through nine in the order accounted for nine of the Cougars’ 20 hits on the night.
Graham put together a career night with four hits, three runs scored, and three RBI’s. Wondrack launched two home runs in back-to-back at-bats to mark his fourth career multi-homer game. The senior catcher finished the night 3-for-6 with three RBI’s, and ranks seventh all-time with 31 career bombs.
Cameron Pearcey went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way for Coastal Carolina, as Cory Wood, Parker Chavers, Zach Bierman, and Mike Koening each plated a run as well.
Georgia Southern 7, CSU 4
STATESBORO, Ga. — Freshman righty Logan Adams tossed a career-high 5 innings and Ryan Stoudemire homered on a three-hit night, but a late go-ahead home run from Jason Swan propelled Georgia Southern.
Stoudemire’s eighth home run headlined a three-run fifth inning as CSU (14-26) took its first lead of the night, but Georgia Southern (21-16) struck back with two in the bottom half then regained the lead for good on Swan’s three-run home run in the seventh.
The three-run blast from Stoudemire opened the scoring after Adams had shut down the Eagles through four frames and Rhett Gay kept the Bucs out of the hit column until the fourth. Stoudemire also collected three hits on the night while junior outfielder Dante Blakeney worked two walks to extend his on-base streak to 12 games.
The Bucs had won the earlier meeting between the teams.