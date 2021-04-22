College Baseball Roundup: Top-ranked Arkansas too much for South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas’ pitching staff held South Carolina to two hits as the No. 1 Razorbacks beat the Gamecocks 6-1 on Thursday night in the start of a three-game series at Founders Park.
Moore had a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh. Caden Monke earned the win for Arkansas, moving to 5-0 on the year, while Kevin Kopps picked up his fifth save.
Thomas Farr went seven innings, a career long, striking out five while allowing three earned runs and five hits with a pair of walks.
Ninth-ranked USC tied the game at 1 in the fourth on Colin Burgess’ RBI double, but Arkansas scored five runs in the final three innings. David Mendham had the other hit for the Gamecocks.
The series will close out Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both games will be nine-inning contests.
College of Charleston
College of Charleston made an addition to its schedule and will host Emmanuel (Ga.) in a single game on Friday at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Admission to Friday’s game will be free of charge with limited concessions available to fans in attendance. The Cougars will not be in action for the remainder of the weekend.