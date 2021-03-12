College baseball roundup: The Citadel slips past Davidson; USC, Clemson, C of C, CSU all fall

The Citadel got dominant pitching from starter Jake Pilarski as the Bulldogs shutout Davidson 2-0 in the baseball series opener Friday night at Riley Park.
Pilarski and Davidson's Gabe Levy were locked in a pitcher's duel until the Bulldogs (5-7) broke through in the eighth.
Logan Taplett and Travis Lott singled, and after a sacrifice bunt by Tilo Skole, Davidson (5-6) turned to the bullpen. Before the first pitch was thrown, a balk was called, allowing Taplett to score from third base. On the next pitch, Jeffery Brown grounded out to third to allow Lott to score and make it 2-0.
Pilarski allowed just six singles over seven innings in a no-decision. He surrendered one walk and tied his season high with eight strikeouts.
Levy (1-2) surrendered just three hits and struck out 12 over 72/3 innings. The two hits he allowed in the eighth proved to be the difference.
Chace Cooper (1-0) picked up his first career victory by pitching a scoreless eighth inning. The freshman allowed one hit and struck out a pair. Devin Beckley (1) picked up his first save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth. He struck out the first two hitters he faced before an error extended the game. After a base hit, Beckley struck out the next hitter to end the game.
No. 20 Texas 4, No. 10 South Carolina 1
AUSTIN, TEXAS - Texas broke open a tie game with a three-run eighth inning to hand South Carolina its first loss of the season.
The Gamecocks (11-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Braylen Wimmer to score Josiah Sightler. After Texas knotted the score in the bottom of the inning, the teams traded zeroes until the eighth.
Zach Zubia broke the tie for Texas (9-5) with a two-run double, then scored on an RBI single by pinch-hitter D.J. Petrinsky.
Aaron Nixon (1-1) picked up the win for the Longhorns in relief of starter Ty Madden who allowed one run on three hits in seven inning while allowing three walks and striking out five.
Thomas Farr was stellar for USC, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk in six innings while striking out 10. Will Sanders (2-1) allowed both hits in the eighth to go with a walk while not recording an out.
Wes Clarke was 2 for 4 for the Gamecocks.
No. 18 North Carolina 8, Clemson 3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Brett Centracchio and Danny Serretti both hit two-run triples in a four-run third inning to lead North Carolina past Clemson at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.
Caden Grice lined a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the first inning. Centracchio led off the second inning with a home run and Serretti added a run-scoring double in the frame to tie the score.
The Tar Heels took the lead for good in the third inning on two-run triples into the right-field corner by Centracchio and Serretti. Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, then Clemente Inclan responded with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Tar Heels starter Austin Love (3-0) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, three runs and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 72/3 innings.
Tigers starter Davis Sharpe (2-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on five hits in five innings.
William & Mary 7, College of Charleston 3
MOUNT PLEASANT - William & Mary (2-6, 1-0) scored four runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to rally past College of Charleston (3-9, 0-1) in both teams’ Colonial Athletic Association opener at Patriots Point.
The Cougars took the early lead through Donald Hansis’ third homer of the year, a solo shot, on the first pitch of the bottom of the second.
After William & Mary answered with one in the next half inning, Landon Choboy lifted a fly ball to deep center in the sixth to score Ari Sechopoulos from third to give the Cougars a 2-1 advantage.
But the Tribe countered with a four-run top of the seventh and two in the eighth to take a 7-2 lead into the eighth. Harrison Hawkins snatched one back with a solo homer in the eighth and the Cougars left the tying run in the on-deck circle in the ninth.
Cougars starter Ty Good battled his way through 61/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing two runs on four hits and four walks in his first career Friday night start.
Hawkins went 2 for 4 with his first homer of the season, while Hansis added a 2-for-4 effort that included his third long ball of the campaign.
UNC Asheville 15, Charleston Southern 3
Brandon Lankford's grand slam highlighted an eight-run fifth inning as UNC Asheville cruised past Charleston Southern at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark.
UNC Asheville (2-7, 1-3 Big South) pushed across five runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead early before breaking it open.
Houston Parker paced the Bucs (2-5, 2-2) with a 2-for-3 effort with a pair of RBIs. Kyle Sandstrom added two hits, while Derek Horton added a double.
R.J. Petit (1-2) went 22/3 innings and recorded three strikeouts while surrendering six runs for csu. Christian Baker, Holden Tucker, and Sam Massey went the rest of the way for the Bucs, with Massey closing out the contest with 12/3 innings of hitless relief.
Justin Honeycutt (1-0) picked up his first win of the season for the Bulldogs following a 41/3 inning relief appearance. Honeycutt surrendered one hit in the relief outing in support of starter Brett Johnson, while Zeus Ponder and Blake Little closed out the contest for the Bulldogs.
Florida International 8, Coastal Carolina 6
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina hit three home runs, two from catcher BT Riopelle and another one from shortstop Eric Brown, but it wasn’t enough as the Chanticleers dropped the series opener to FIU at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The loss drops CCU to 8-4 overall, while the win pushes FIU to 5-6 on the season.
Riopelle finished 3 for 4, while Cooper Weiss was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Brown hit a two-run home run to extend his hitting streak to nine-straight games.
However, the Chants left nine runners on base in the loss.