College baseball roundup: Streaking Cougars top rival Citadel; Charleston Southern rallies in ninth

Ari Sechopoulos drove in two, Zach Williams pitched into the seventh and several players flashed the leather as College of Charleston extended its win streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over The Citadel on Tuesday at Riley Park.
The Cougars (22-18) opened the scoring with one run in the first and, after the Bulldogs countered with two in the home half, answered with two in the second and one in the third to open a 4-2 lead on Tanner Steffy’s RBI double to left center.
Williams settled in after a rough first frame and pitched into the seventh to earn his second win of the season.
Sechopoulos led off the eighth with his sixth homer of the season to reach the 30-RBI mark for the campaign. He extended his hitting streak to six games and his reached base streak to 15 with a 2-for-4 night. The senior first baseman scored twice and drove in two with a solo homer and an RBI groundout.
Jordan Carr entered with runners on the corners and no outs in the eighth and pitched out of the jam with a strikeout and a 5-4-3 double play. He then tossed a perfect ninth to pick up his third save.
Crosby Jones led the offense for The Citadel (11-33), going 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Zack Jones (0-6) took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, in 31/3 innings.
Charleston Southern 9, Presbyterian 8
It took a one hour and 28-minute weather delay, but the time off worked in Charleston Southern’s favor as the Buccaneers utilized a late ninth inning rally capped by Tyrell Brewer’s walk-off two-run double to top visiting Presbyterian College.
CSU (15-23, 15-19 Big South) trailed 8-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth when the contest went into a lightning delay at 7:13 p.m.
Play resumed at 8:41 p.m. on the field with CSU’s Johnny Oliveira facing off against Presbyterian (14-20, 13-15) reliever Clark Dearman (0-4). Oliveira reached base for the fifth time in the contest on a PC error to put the Bucs on the base paths. Derek Horton drew a walk to put two runners on base, while Reid Hardwick sacrificed both runners into scoring position.
Connor Aldrich followed and drew a walk to load the bases bringing up Brewer to the plate. The freshman center fielder drew a 1-1 count from Dearman before connecting on a line drive over the PC centerfielder allowing both Oliveira and Horton to cross the plate and igniting a Buccaneer celebration in shallow left field to close out the contest.
R.J. Petit (5-4) worked a perfect ninth inning in his first relief appearance of the season as the Buccaneers utilized a season-high 10 different pitchers on the mound in the win. John Sendziak, Bradyn Kail, Hunter McIntosh, Jack Dungan, and Petit all posted scoreless outings on the day, while Kyle Sandstrom worked the first two innings in his second start of the season.