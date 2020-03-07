College Baseball Roundup: South Carolina clinches series win over Cornell

South Carolina 10, Cornell 3
COLUMBIA — South Carolina clinched a series win over Cornell with a victory at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks (10-4) scored three runs in the first and added on four runs in the third while Thomas Farr threw six one-hit innings to pick up his third win of the season.
Farr struck out six in his six frames, allowing the hit with a pair of walks. John Gilreath struck out a pair in his inning of work while Josiah Sightler had four punchouts in 12/3 innings.
Middle Tennessee 12,
Coastal Carolina 5
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina saw an early 1-0 lead evaporate with a 10-run third inning from Middle Tennessee as the Blue Raiders (5-9) evened the series at one game apiece with a win over the Chanticleers (9-5) at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chants offense had six hits from five different players, led by senior shortstop Scott McKeon (2 for 4, run) and his team-high two base hits.
Cooper Weiss (HR), Nick Lucky and Alex Gattinelli (HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) each added one hit.
The Citadel 7,
Hartford 0
The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves allowed only four hits over seven shutout innings to lead the Bulldogs to a victory over Hartford at Riley Park.
The Bulldogs (10-3) got on the board in the first inning as Jeffery Brown and Ryan McCarthy singled to start the game. Tyler Corbitt drove in Brown with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Cameron Reeves (4-0) allowed four hits and struck out seven over 7 shutout innings.
No. 23 Clemson 12, Boston College 5
CLEMSON — Clemson totaled season highs for hits (14) and runs in its victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Bryar Hawkins lined a two-run homer in the first inning, then Chad Fairey led off the second inning with a homer for the Tigers (11-3) . Bo Majkowski added a run-scoring double in the second to build a 4-0 lead.
Tigers reliever Carter Raffield (1-0) earned his first career win, allowing four hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout in 22/3 innings.
College of Charleston 3, Evansville 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — Donald Hansis launched his third home run of the week and Caswell Smith tossed seven strong innings to earn his third win as College of Charleston held off Evansville to secure its fourth series victory.
The Cougars (10-2) struck first with one run in three of the first four innings and held off a late charge from the Purple Aces to clinch their fourth
series win of the season.
Hansis, Trotter Harlan and Ari Sechopoulos each went 2 for 4.
App State 9, CSU 1
Appalachian State rode a five-run second inning to a victory over Charleston Southern at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
The Bucs responded in the fourth inning when Dante Blakeney drove in Reid Hardwick on a single to the right field corner for the Buccaneers’ only run of the game.
The Bucs (7-9) stranded 10 runners, leaving men on base in seven of the nine innings on the day.
Daniel Padysak (2-2) took the loss for CSU, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on six hits, three runs, and striking out three.