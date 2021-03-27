College baseball roundup: No. 20 USC wins series over No. 5 Florida; Clemson completes sweep of BC; College of Charleston holds off UNCW

COLUMBIA - Brannon Jordan struck out nine in seven innings and Wes Clarke belted a three-run home run as No. 20 South Carolina defeated No. 5 Florida 4-1 March 27 at Founders Park.
The victory clinched the series for USC, which won 9-8 in 14 innings the night before in a game that lasted 5½ hours.
Jordan (2-2) did not allow an earned run and only had one walk, which was intentional. Brett Kerry earned his second save of the season, striking out three in two innings of relief for the Gamecocks (15-6, 3-2 SEC).
Florida (16-7, 3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Kris Armstrong double that scored Sterlin Thompson.
The game remained that way until the fifth when South Carolina's Braylen Wimmer doubled to left center with one out. Josiah Sightler then walked to bring up Clarke, who hit his 12th home run of the year, an opposite-field shot, to make it 3-1. USC added insurance in the eighth on a George Callil sacrifice fly to left to score David Mendham.
Florida hit six Gamecocks with a pitch, which set a USC record.
The series win over Florida is USC's first since 2011 and first at home since 2008.
The teams conclude the three-game set March 28 at noon at Founders Park. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Clemson 9-7, Boston College 3-2
BRIGHTON, MASS. - In his first career start, right-hander Nick Hoffmann tossed a complete game to lead Clemson to a 7-2 victory over Boston College in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village.
The Tigers (12-9, 6-6 ACC), who swept the series 3-0, won the opener 9-3 in 10 innings.
Hoffmann (3-0) tossed the first complete game by a Tigers pitcher since 2017. The freshman allowed six hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts on 111 pitches.
Alex Stiegler (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings for the Eagles (12-10, 3-9).
After scoring a run in the first inning, the Tigers scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by James Parker's run-scoring single. Clemson added a run in the third inning on Dylan Brewer's sacrifice fly and another run in the fourth inning on Davis Sharpe's two-out, run-scoring single. Max Wagner's run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning gave Clemson a 6-0 lead. The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson added an insurance run in the ninth inning on an error.
In the opener, pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a run-scoring single with one out in the 10th and the Tigers scored five two-out runs in the inning in their 9-3 victory over Boston College.
Parker led off the fourth inning with a home run, his sixth of the season, for the game's first run, then Elijah Henderson led off the top of the fifth inning with his second double of the game and scored on a two-out wild pitch. The Eagles responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, then Parker hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sal Frelick laced a run-scoring single with two outs to narrow Clemson's lead to 3-2, then Travis Honeyman lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the score. In the 10th inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out before Urban came off the bench and hit an infield single to score Bryce Teodosio for the go-ahead run. With two outs, Caden Grice ripped a three-run double, giving him 13 RBIs in the last three games, then Adam Hackenberg hit a run-scoring double and Jonathan French added a run-scoring single.
Nick Clayton (3-0) earned the win, while starter Keyshawn Askew gave up nine hits, two runs and no walks with a career-high eight strikeouts in a career-long 62/3 innings pitched. Charlie Coon (1-1) suffered the loss.
College of Charleston 11, UNC Wilmington 8
MOUNT PLEASANT - Harrison Hawkins drove in six runs with two home runs, including a grand slam, and Ari Sechopoulos added a two-run shot to lead College of Charleston past UNC Wilmington in Colonial Athletic Association play at Patriots Point.
After the Seahawks (13-7, 2-3 CAA) opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, Sechopoulos answered for Charleston (6-11, 3-2) in the home half, sending the first pitch he saw to dead center for a two-run homer to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead with his third homer of the week.
Hawkins tattooed a 0-1 pitch to left for a two-run bomb in the fifth to put the Cougars ahead 5-1. After UNCW countered with a three-run sixth, Charleston responded with a six-run home half, marked by a Hawkins grand slam, to take an 11-4 lead.
The Seahawks trimmed the margin to 11-8 with a pair of two-run shots in the seventh before the Cougars’ bullpen shut the door.
Hawkins finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Joseph Mershon extended his hitting streak to six games with a double in the fifth and plated one with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Jared Kirven went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
Freshman Trey Pooser picked up his second win of the season, allowing three earned runs and striking out four in 51/3 innings. Jordan Carr tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts to earn his first career save.
Presbyterian 3-3, Charleston Southern 0-1
CLINTON – Presbyterian used timely pitching and Charleston Southern miscues to sweep a doubleheader.
Presbyterian (5-8, 4-3 Big South) scored only three runs in each contest, but it proved to be enough as Charleston Southern (7-10, 7-7) could only push across one total run.
In the opener, Krishna Raj (1-2) went seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out three in a strong outing for the sophomore right-hander, but PC struck for two unearned runs in the bottom of the first.
Houston Parker went 2 for 3 for the Bucs, while Reid Hardwick and MJ Sasapan added a pair of base hits.
PC’s Eric Miles (2-1) picked up the win after going seven innings and allowing four hits. Eric Toth picked up his first save after going the final two innings in scoreless relief.
In Game 2, Presbyterian jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Toth, then tacked on another in the seventh before the Bucs scratched across their lone run of the day in the eighth.
Toth’s two-run blast proved to be enough for the Blue Hose as four pitchers combined to hold the Bucs to just one run.
Charleston Southern’s Daniel Padysak tossed seven strong frames and striking out four in the hard-luck loss. Andrew Bullock had an RBI single in the eighth for the Bucs.
Coastal Carolina 5, Louisiana 3
LAFAYETTE, La. – Coastal Carolina used small ball and two home runs to plate five runs in a road win over Louisiana.
Coastal bounced back from a 9-2 loss a day earlier to move to 14-7 overall and 1-1 in Sun Belt play. The loss drops Louisiana to 12-11 and 1-1 in league play.
Coastal Carolina was powered by home runs from outfielders Billy Underwood (homer, walk, 2 RBIs) and Nick Lucky, while Eric Brown and Tanner Garrison each drove in a run.
Starting pitcher Nick Parker (2-1) allowed just two runs, one earned, one walk and one strikeout over 52/3 innings.
The Citadel-Western Carolina, ccd.
The Citadel's road matchup at Western Carolina was canceled due to inclement weather and field conditions. The Catamounts won both games of a doubleheader the night before 12-8 and 11-6.