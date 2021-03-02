College baseball roundup: No. 13 USC blasts Winthrop; Clemson tops ETSU

ROCK HILL – Joe Satterfield drove in five runs, while Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster homered as No. 13 South Carolina erupted 16 runs in the first four innings in a 19-8 win over Winthrop on March 2 at Winthrop Ballpark.
After Winthrop got on the board in the first inning, the Gamecocks answered with five runs in the top of the second, highlighted by a three-run home run from Allen. Satterfield brought in the Gamecocks' first run with an infield single and Josiah Sightler scored a run on a passed ball.
Satterfield drove in a pair in the third on a single to center. The Gamecocks then erupted for nine runs in the fourth on six hits. The big fly came off the bat of Eyster, who belted a three-run home run to the batter's eye in center field.
The Gamecocks plated three in the top of the ninth, two from a double by Brennan Milone. Carolina had 16 hits on the night in winning its seventh in a row and 12th in a row dating back to last year.
Satterfield went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored, while Allen went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Eyster drove in three and scored two runs, and Braylen Wimmer had two hits and three runs scored.
Sightler earned the win on the mound, pitching the first three innings and allowing three hits while striking out four. Brett Thomas struck out the side in his inning of work as the Gamecocks used eight pitchers on the night.
Clemson 7, ETSU 3
CLEMSON - Freshman Caden Grice hit the first two home runs of his career, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning to give Clemson the lead, in a win over East Tennessee State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Grice blasted a long solo homer to right-center, the first of his career, in the third inning for Clemson (4-2). After the Buccaneers (5-3) tied the score in the fourth inning, Ethan Cady belted a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. Freshman Max Wagner blasted a solo homer, the first hit of his career, in the bottom of the fifth inning to narrow ETSU's lead to 3-2.
Grice crushed another long home run, this time a two-run long ball and his second of the game, in the sixth inning to give Clemson a 4-3 lead. Regan Reid, who was making his first career start, added a two-run double in the seventh inning, then Dylan Brewer grounded a run-scoring single in the eighth inning.
Nick Clayton (1-0) earned the win in relief, as he struck out five in 21/3 innings. Six Tigers pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts in the game. Daulton Montagna (0-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers open ACC play with a three-game home series against Notre Dame this weekend, starting Friday at 4 p.m.