College baseball roundup: No. 13 South Carolina off to first 10-0 start since 2016; Clemson, College of Charleston, Citadel all fall

COLUMBIA - South Carolina pitcher Julian Bosnic, Jack Mahoney and Brett Kerry combined to strike out 16 in a two-hit shutout as the No. 13 Gamecocks beat Mercer 1-0 to complete a three-game sweep at Founders Park.
South Carolina is now 10-0 for the first time since 2016.
Bosnic (1-0) pitched 52/3 innings of no-hit baseball with nine strikeouts, which tied a career high, and four walks. Mahoney struck out four in 21/3 innings of relief, allowing just one hit. Kerry picked up his first save, striking out the side and allowing one hit in the ninth.
South Carolina scored its lone run in the fourth as Joe Satterfield's RBI groundout scored David Mendham, who walked to start the inning. Braylen Wimmer, Josiah Sightler, George Callil and Satterfield had the four hits on the day for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina heads to Riley Park for a March 10 matchup with The Citadel. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Notre Dame 3, Clemson 2
CLEMSON - Carter Putz's two-run double broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning and lifted Notre Dame past Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Fighting Irish (4-2, 4-2 ACC) won the series 2-1. The Tigers dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in ACC play.
Putz's two-run double in the top of the sixth inning gave Notre Dame a 3-1 lead. Caden Grice belted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Notre Dame's lead in half.
Liam Simon (2-0) earned the win by tossing the final 41/3 innings. Jack Brannigan retired the last batter to record his first save of the year.
Reliever Mack Anglin (0-1) suffered the loss for the Tigers, whose four losses in 2021 have been by a combined five runs.
The Tigers host USC Upstate on March 9 at 4 p.m.
No. 23 Alabama 21, College of Charleston 3
MOUNT PLEASANT - No. 23 Alabama pushed across 10 runs in the third inning and held College of Charleston scoreless until the bottom of the sixth en route to a series-clinching rout at Patriots Point.
The Crimson Tide (10-2) struck first with a run in the second before breaking it open with a 10-run third, which was marked by a grand slam and a bases-clearing double. Alabama added runs in the fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth frames to counter a three-run sixth by the Cougars.
Landon Choboy went 2 for 3 with an RBI double for the Cougars (3-7). Trotter Harlan added two singles, while Cam Dean also drove in a run in the sixth.
The Cougars travel to Buies Creek, N.C., on March 9 to take on Campbell at 5 p.m.
North Carolina A&T 12, The Citadel 1
North Carolina A&T used three-run homers by Connor Knapp and Justin Williams in a rout of The Citadel at Riley Park.
Knapp's blast came in the second inning, and after a sacrifice fly in the third by Williams, the Aggies (4-7) broke open the game in the seventh with a three-run double by Trevor Sheehan and Williams' blast as part of a seven-run inning.
The Bulldogs (4-6) got their lone run of the day in the eighth inning. Ben Hutchins started the frame with a pinch-hit walk. After going to second on John Lanier’s single into right field, Brooks O’Brien singled through the left side to score Hutchins.
O’Brien went 2 for 3. Lathan Todd (0-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over six innings.
Cole Parks (2-0) picked up the victory after surrendering just one run on seven hits and seven strikeouts over eight innings.
The Bulldogs host No. 13 South Carolina at 6 p.m. March 10.
Connecticut 5, Coastal Carolina 4 (12)
CONWAY - Erik Stock scored on a fielder's choice by Reggie Crawford in the top of the 12th inning as Connecticut defeated Coastal Carolina.
Stock had the game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth for Connecticut (4-5) to force extra innings.
Parker Chavers was 3 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs and a stolen base for the Chanticleers (7-3), while Eric Brown was 2 for 6 with a steal.