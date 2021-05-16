College baseball roundup: No. 13 Florida State rallies past Clemson; College of Charleston swept by UNC Wilmington

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Pinch-hitter Davis Hare lined a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift No. 13 Florida State to a 9-6 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on May 16.
The Tigers (24-23, 16-17 ACC) scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice's two-run double and run-scoring singles by Bryar Hawkins and Florida native Blake Wright.
In the second inning, Jackson Greene lofted a two-run double and Tyler Martin slapped a run-scoring single for Florida State (28-19, 19-14) to cut the lead to 4-3. The Seminoles scored two runs in the third inning on two base-loaded walks to take the lead.
In the sixth inning, Wright, who was making his first start since March 14, belted a two-run homer, his first career long ball, with two outs to give Clemson the lead. But the Seminoles rallied with four runs in the eighth inning and took the series 2-1.
Jack Anderson (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Tigers reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning May 20.
UNC Wilmington 8, College of Charleston 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. - UNC Wilmington rallied from a 4-2 deficit with a six-run eighth inning to beat College of Charleston and complete a three-game sweep in Colonial Athletic Association play at Brooks Field.
The Cougars (22-21, 11-10 CAA) struck first for the third time this weekend with a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead into the fourth.
After launching a leadoff homer in the second, Jared Kirven collected his third hit of the day with an RBI double in the sixth to give the Cougars a 4-2 lead. Charleston held a two-run advantage until the bottom of the eighth, when the Seahawks (29-17, 13-8) struck for six runs on six hits.
Kirven finished a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-for-4 effort with two RBIs and his second homer of the season for the Cougars. Joseph Mershon went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, and Tanner Steffy drove in two runs with a pair of sac flies.
Connor Campbell held UNCW to two runs on seven hits through the first six innings.
The Cougars host The Citadel in their fourth meeting with the Bulldogs and final midweek game of the season on May 18 at Patriots Point. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
South Alabama 4, Coastal Carolina 1
MOBILE, Ala. – Coastal Carolina dropped under .500 on the season with a loss to South Alabama at Stanky Field.
The Chanticleers (22-23, 6-12 Sun Belt) brought the go-ahead run to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth but were unable to get a run across.
The Jaguars (28-18, 14-7) stay atop the East Division with the win.
Coastal junior hurler Nick Parker (3-5) was handed the loss despite a solid outing, as the right-handed pitcher gave up four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five over 52/3 innings.
However, Parker was outdueled by South Alabama’s JoJo Booker (6-0) who held Coastal to one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high 12 over a career-high eight innings. Jase Dalton picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning.
Coastal Carolina had just hits, including a solo homer from Cooper Weiss. BT Riopelle and Alex Gattinelli each had a single.