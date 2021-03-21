College baseball roundup: No. 12 USC edges No. 3 Vanderbilt; Clemson tops No. 13 Virginia Tech; CSU takes series from Gardner-Webb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - No. 12 South Carolina scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning and Brett Kerry struck out 10 in 52/3 innings of relief in a 6-5 win over No. 3 Vanderbilt on March 21 at Hawkins Field.
South Carolina picked up its first win in league play and snapped a six-game losing streak in the process.
Vanderbilt went up 3-0 after one and added a run in the third as CJ Rodriguez drove in three of those four runs. South Carolina answered in the fourth. Brady Allen and Braylen Wimmer belted back-to-back home runs, cutting the Gamecocks' deficit in half. Vanderbilt went up 5-2 on a Jayson Gonzalez triple in the fourth, but Kerry shut down the Commodore bats after that.
South Carolina scored two in the fifth on a double play groundout and a Wimmer bunt single. Then in the eighth, Allen doubled to start the frame. Wimmer then reached on another bunt single, putting runners on the corners. Carolina loaded the bases as Josiah Sightler was hit by a pitch. The Gamecocks then scored on a pair of sacrifice flies from Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster.
Allen and Wimmer had three hits apiece in the win while David Mendham was 2-for-4. South Carolina outhit Vanderbilt 9-7.
Kerry allowed three hits and did not walk a batter.
South Carolina starts a five-game homestand on March 23 when the Gamecocks host The Citadel. First pitch is at 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
Clemson 4, No. 13 Virginia Tech 2
CLEMSON - James Parker's three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the eighth inning lifted Clemson past No. 13 Virginia Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers (8-9, 3-6 ACC) won the series 2-1 and claimed their seventh series win in a row over the Hokies, who dropped to 10-8 overall and 6-6 in ACC play.
After the Hokies scored an unearned run in the fourth inning, Elijah Henderson lofted a run-scoring single with two outs to tie the score in the fifth inning. Dayne Leonard led off the top of the eighth inning with a home run, the first of his career, to right-center to give Virginia Tech the lead. After the first two batters of the bottom of the eighth inning were retired, Kier Meredith walked and Dylan Brewer was hit-by-pitch. Parker followed with a three-run home run to right-center on an 0-2 pitch, his fifth of the season and third game in a row with a long ball.
Geoffrey Gilbert (1-1) earned the win by pitching the final two innings. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew gave up just three hits and one unearned run with a career-high seven strikeouts in four innings pitched, while Nick Clayton tossed three scoreless innings in relief of one-hit ball.
Noah Johnson (0-2) suffered the loss. In his first start of the season, Shane Connolly (1-1) pitched seven strong innings. He gave up just three hits, one run and no walks with 11 strikeouts.
Charleston Southern 7, Gardner-Webb 4
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. - Charleston Southern took the final game of the weekend against Gardner-Webb thanks to a strong pitching performance from Daniel Padysak and key hitting from Andrew Bullock and Reid Hardwick as the Buccaneers took the series.
CSU (7-6, 7-3 Big South) never trailed in the series finale as the Bucs utilized contributions throughout the lineup, while Padysak (2-1) picked up his second win in the 2021 season by allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts.
Bullock posted a 3-for-4 day from the plate that included his first home run, while Hardwick added a pair of sacrifice flies in pacing the Bucs to their third consecutive conference series win.
The Bucs took the lead in the top of the second inning as Bullock followed up a Johnny Oliveira walk with a two-run home run down the left field line to put the Bucs ahead 2-0 early.
CSU added to the lead with a run in the top of the third as Kyle Sandstrom connected on a one-out double to left field and stole third to put him 90-feet from home plate. Two batters later, Houston Parker connected on the RBI single through the right side extending the Bucs' lead to 3-0.
Gardner-Webb responded by three runs in the bottom of the third behind a RBI double from Joe Simone, and a two-out, two-run home run by Keiji Parkhurst to tie the game up at 3.
The Bucs added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to retake the lead. Hardwick and Sandstrom both connected on RBI sacrifice flies in the inning scoring Bullock and Christian Maggio to swing the 5-3 advantage back to CSU.
The Runnin' Bulldogs made it interesting late as Dom Peroni singled to left field allowing Joe Brazil to score and narrow the Bucs' lead down to 5-4.
CSU tacked on a pair of late insurance runs in the ninth as the Bucs took advantage of GWU wildness on the mound. Alex Andronica scored the first run on a wild pitch, while Hardwick's second sacrifice fly of the game came after the Runnin' Bulldogs walked the bases loaded and scored Oliveira to provide the final scoring margin.
Sandstrom allowed just a one-out walk to Simone in the bottom of the ninth on the way to closing out his first save of the season.
Casey Young (0-3) suffered the loss for Gardner-Webb after surrendering six hits and five runs (all earned) over 31/3 innings. Kyle Ruehlman went 42/3 innings in scoreless relief, while Lenny Washington and Sebasten Boivin worked the final frame for the Runnin' Bulldogs.
Sandstrom has now reached safely in 24 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 spring season.
Coastal Carolina 9, West Virginia 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coastal Carolina scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to defeat West Virginia and clinch the non-conference series win on the road.
Timely hitting was key for the Chanticleers (12-6), as the visitors in black had just five hits on the day led by Alex Gattinelli’s (2 for 4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), while Parker Chavers (1-for-3, BB, HBP, 2 runs) matched Gattinelli with two RBIs. Eric Brown walked twice but saw his hitting streak end at 14 straight games.
Picking up his team-high fourth win of the season was Keaton Hopwood (4-0), as the freshman righty entered the game in the fifth and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out one out of the bullpen.
The Mountaineers fell to 8-7.