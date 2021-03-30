College baseball roundup: No. 11 USC tops Gardner-Webb; Cougars win on road; Clemson blanked by Georgia

COLUMBIA - Brady Allen homered and drove in three runs as No. 11 South Carolina defeated Gardner-Webb 9-4 at Founders Park on March 30.
Wes Clarke homered and drove in three for the Gamecocks, who moved up nine spots in the rankings after the sweep of then-No. 5 Florida. George Calil also went deep for South Carolina (17-6).
Jack Mahoney went four innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six for the Gamecocks. Five relievers finished out the game for USC.
Allen went 2 for 4, Braylen Wimmer went 2 for 5, Josiah Sightler went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Andrew Eyster went 2 for 3 and David Mendham went 2 for 3.
Keiji Parkhurst went 2 for 4 with a home run for Gardner-Webb.
College of Charleston 6, Georgia Southern 3
STATESBORO, Ga. - Joseph Mershon and Trotter Harlan were involved on all six of College of Charleston’s runs, CJ Czerwinski battled through five and one-third innings to earn the win and Zach Williams tossed three shutout frames to pick up the save as the Cougars held off Georgia Southern to extend their winning streak to three games with a 6-3 victory on Tuesday evening at JI Clements Stadium.
The teams traded runs in the third inning with Harlan doubling home Mershon and Georgia Southern’s Steven Curry plating Parker Biederer with a single to send the game into the fourth tied at 1.
Mershon broke the deadlock with a two-run double in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch to put the Cougars (8-11) ahead 4-1. Christian Avant answered for the Eagles (12-11) with a two-run homer in the sixth to trim the deficit to one at 4-3.
The Cougars capitalized on Eagles miscues in both the eighth and ninth to add two insurance runs and Williams shut the door with three scoreless to earn his second save of the season.
Zach Williams came into an emotionally-charged one-run game in the seventh inning and silenced the Eagles’ bats with three one-hit frames to help the Cougars close out their third straight win. The junior southpaw fanned two and stranded runners in scoring position in both the seventh and ninth innings.
Mershon pushed his hitting streak to eight games with his seventh multi-hit game of the season, including four in the last five games. Harlan went 3-for-5 with his eighth multi-hit game of the season that included a career-high two doubles. Jared Kirven scored twice and posted his second straight three-hit game in a 3-for-4 performance.
Czerwinski battled through 51/3 innings, allowing three runs and striking out two to earn his first win of the season. Guillermo Grainer recorded two key outs to help the Cougars escape the sixth.
The Cougars will travel to Harrisonburg, Va., to resume Colonial Athletic Association play with a weekend series against James Madison beginning on Friday afternoon. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
Georgia 2, Clemson 0
CLEMSON - Eight pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout in Georgia's 2-0 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Bulldogs improved to 17-7, while the Tigers, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 12-10.
Starter Charlie Goldstein (1-0) tossed a scoreless first inning in a scheduled short start. Darryn Pasqua pitched 12/3 innings to record his first save of the year.
Tigers starter Carter Raffield (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up two runs on two hits in 31/3 innings pitched.
The Bulldogs manufactured single runs, both after leadoff walks, in the second inning and fourth inning.
The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning, but Georgia kept them off the scoreboard. Clemson had scored a run in 144 consecutive games dating to 2018. It was the second-longest active streak in the nation.
The Tigers travel to Raleigh, N.C., to take on NC State in a three-game series, starting Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.