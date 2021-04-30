College baseball roundup: Grice leads way for Clemson with 8 RBIs in rout over No. 5 Louisville

CLEMSON — Caden Grice hit three homers with eight RBIs to lead Clemson to an 11-3 victory over No. 5 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-18 overall and 13-12 in the ACC.
Grice hit a grand slam in the first inning, a solo homer in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fifth inning. His eight RBIs were the most by a Tiger since 2006 (Tyler Colvin). Grice became the 15th Tiger and first since 2018 (Grayson Byrd) to hit three homers in one game. Grice also pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief.
After the Cardinals (23-12, 14-7 plated a run in the top of the first inning, Grice belted an opposite-field grand slam, the first of his career, in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Hall blasted a solo homer, his second of the season, in the second inning, then Grice lined another opposite-field homer in the third inning to add a run for the Tigers. In the fifth inning, Grice blasted a three-run homer that traveled 474 feet, his third long ball of the game and 11th of the season.
Tigers starter Mack Anglin (2-2) earned the win, as he allowed just five hits, one run and three walks with nine strikeouts in a career-long 7.0 innings pitched. Louisville starter Michael Kirian (5-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, eight runs and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.
VMI 13, The Citadel 5
The Citadel’s loss to VMI was cut short in the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams at Riley Park.
The Keydets were leading with two outs in the eighth when Bulldogs pitcher Will Bastian threw a couple of pitches behind the head of VMI batter Callen Nuccio.
Words were exchanged, and players from the two teams scuffled near third base before order was restored. After consulting with Citadel coach Tony Skole and VMI coach Jonathan Hadra, the umpires called the game.
The Citadel committed four errors while allowing four unearned runs with six walks while falling to 11-26 overall and 3-15 in the Southern Conference. VMI is 11-24 and 7-12.
The Bulldogs got a solo home run from Noah Mitchell.
The two teams are slated to meet in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Georgia State 2, Coastal Carolina 1
ATLANTA — Coastal Carolina junior pitcher Alaska Abney struck out a career-high nine batters but it wasn’t enough as Georgia State scored an unearned run in the seventh to slip past the Chanticleers (19-18, 3-7 Sun Belt).
Abney was superb on the mound, as he made just one mistake on the solo home run in the fourth. The junior allowed just one run on three hits, three walks, and fanned a career-high nine strikeouts over five complete innings.
Coastal’s Shaddon Peavyhouse (2-2) suffered the loss, giving up an unearned run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout over three innings.
Elon 14,
Coll. of Charleston 5
ELON, N.C. — Elon pushed across eight runs in the sixth inning to bounce back from a 3-1 deficit and added four over the final two frames in a series-opening win over College of Charleston.
The Cougars (17-17, 7-6 CAA) took a 3-1 lead when Harrison Hawkins drove in two with his second double of the day in the fifth.
After Elon cut the deficit to 3-2 in the home half, the Phoenix scored eight and sent 14 men to the plate in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-3 lead.
The Phoenix added two in each of the next two frames.
Hawkins finished 3 for 4 and drove in four of the Cougars’ five runs, while Luke Stageberg and Matt Lobeck each collected two hits.
Mississippi 5, No. 12 South Carolina 1
OXFORD, Miss. - South Carolina fell to Mississippi on Friday night at Swayze Field.
The Rebels scored a pair of runs in the first and three in the fourth for their scoring. South Carolina had two hits on the night, one of them a solo home run in the seventh for Josiah Sightler, his sixth of the season.
Thomas Farr took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in five innings. John Gilreath pitched three scoreless frames for the Gamecocks in relief.
Gunnar Hoglund earned the win for Ole Miss, striking out nine in six innings of work.
The teams wrap up the series on Saturday with a doubleheader at Swayze Field. The first game will start at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be nine innings.