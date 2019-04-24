CLEMSON — Freshman right-hander Jackson Lindley tossed a career-long 52/3 innings to lead Clemson to a 7-4 victory over Tennessee Tech at Doug Kingsmore on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who snapped their eight-game losing streak, improved to 26-16, while the Golden Eagles fell to 17-22.
Lindley (1-0) earned his first career win by allowing just four hits, two runs and no walks with five strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final 11/3 innings to record his 10th save of the season. Tennessee Tech starter Seth Noel (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on two hits in 21/3 innings pitched.
Clemson added two runs in the third inning on Bo Majkowski’s sacrifice fly and Davis Sharpe’s two-out, run-scoring single to take a 4-1 lead.
Jason Hinchman hit a solo homer, his 19th of the year, in the top of the sixth inning, then Logan Davidson crushed a two-run homer, his 11th of the season, in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Tigers travel to Atlanta to take on No. 11 Georgia Tech in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston 5, Georgia Southern 1
STATESBORO, Ga. — Zach Williams pitched into the seventh inning, and Chaz Davey collected three hits with two doubles to help the Cougars beat Georgia Southern.
With the win, College of Charleston (27-14) collected its fourth victory in its last five games, and snaps a four-game skid against Georgia Southern (24-18). The Cougars also picked up their first win in Statesboro since the 2015 season. Charleston plated five runs — three with two outs — on 10 hits, including four doubles, while holding the Eagles to one run on six base knocks.
Davey drove in one run and collected two doubles as part of a 3-for-4 night, while Logan McRae reached base three times with two singles and a walk. Danny Wondrack went 2-for-5 with an RBI single.