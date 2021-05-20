College baseball roundup: Duke takes series opener from Clemson

Staff reports
CLEMSON — Jack Carey pitched 7 strong innings and Chris Crabtree hit two home runs in Duke’s 5-1 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.
Carey (4-2) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one run and no walks with nine strikeouts. Marcus Johnson pitched 2 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Tiger sstarter Mack Anglin (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, three runs and four walks with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.
The Blue Devils (26-20, 14-17 ACC), who won their sixth game in a row, scored single runs in the first two innings, highlighted by Crabtree’s leadoff homer in the second inning.
Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to put Clemson (24-24, 16-18 ACC) on the scoreboard. Crabtree doubled Duke’s lead in the sixth inning with his second home run of the game. Joey Loperfido added a two-run homer in the ninth inning.
James Parker extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning.
The series continues Friday at 6 p.m.
Elon 10,
Coll. of Charleston 7
MOUNT PLEASANT — Elon scored five runs in the fourth inning to take charge of the Colonial Athletic Association series opener at Patriots Point.
The Cougars (23-22, 11-11) battled back, from the 5-1 deficit but never completed the comeback.
Ari Sechopoulos stole home in the fourth as part of a double steal with Landon Choboy, who later scored on Luke Stageberg’s double.
Trotter Harlan cut the deficit to 5-4 with a solo homer in the fifth.
Elon (20-19, 9-7) added to the lead with three in the sixth, one in the seventh and one more in the eighth.
Charleston Southern 10-6, Longwood 8-4
FARMVILLE, Va. – Charleston Southern held off late Longwood rallies in both games of a doubleheader as the Buccaneers swept the Lancers at Buddy Bolding Stadium 10-8 and 6-4.
Reid Hardwick tied his season high with a five-RBI game in the opening contest, while the Bucs (17-26, 17-22 Big South) scored runs in each of the final three innings in game two to top the host Lancers (17-31, 10-24 Big South).
Daniel Padysak and Jordan Bridges picked up the wins on the mound for CSU, while Krishna Raj and Connor Yoder each recorded their first saves of the season.
Western Carolina 2, The Citadel 1
Starting pitcher Jake Pilarski tied his career high with nine strikeouts, but it was not enough to avoid Western Carolina taking the SoCon series opener at Riley Park.
Western Carolina (24-19, 12-11) scored both runs in the third inning on a two-run double off the top of the wall in left by Justice Bigbie.
The Citadel (12-37, 4-23) got on the board in the ninth inning on a towering solo home run by Ryan McCarthy.
Coastal Carolina 10, Texas State 5
CONWAY — The Chanticleers improved to 24-23, 7-12) in a Sun Belt Conference series opener in front of 1,000 fans at Springs Brook Stadium.
Home runs by B.T. Riopelle and Eric Brown powered Coastal to leads of 4-2 and 8-2 in an 11-hit attack against Texas State (21-32, 9-13).
Riopelle also doubledl in a run in the sixth in addition to his two-run homer in the eighth.
Teddy Sharkey (4-1) picked up the win in relief, throwing 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts.