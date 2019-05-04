Clemson 10,
Gardner-Webb 2
CLEMSON — Logan Davidson hit his 40th career home run in Clemson’s seven-run fifth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home weekend series, improved to 28-18, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs dropped to 19-23.
Kyle Wilkie lined a two-run homer, his third of the year, off the foul pole in the first inning. Clemson exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning, keyed by run-scoring singles by Davis Sharpe, Bryce Teodosio and Sam Hall along with a three-run homer by Davidson, his 13th of the season.
Sharpe (6-3) earned the win by allowing three hits, two runs and two walks with six strikeouts in 52/3 innings.
The home-and-home series concludes at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern 9, Campbell 3
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — R.J. Petit (3-0) threw 42/3 scoreless relief innings and Ryan Stoudemire drove in four runs to lead the Bucs (17-29) over the Camels (26-16) at Jim Perry Stadium.
Stoudemire drove in a pair with a double down the right field line in the fifth to build a 4-1 lead and his two-run single in the sixth made it 7-3.
Petit pitched out of troulbe in the bottom of the fifth and shut Campbell down the rest of the way with three strikeouts and no walks.
Sunday’s series finale was moved up to a 1 p.m. start because of the weather forecast.
William & Mary 4,
Charleston 3 (13)
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. —William & Mary clinched a series victory after absorbing Joey Mundy’s pinch-hit, game-tying two-run home run in the ninth capped a three-run rally.
William & Mary (27-19, 9-11 CAA) plated four runs on 11 hits and left 15 runners on base to jump into fourth in the CAA standings. The Tribe held College of Charleston (28-18, 10-7 CAA) to three runs on five base knocks as the Cougars stranded six baserunners.
Matt McDermott drove in the winning for the Tribe with an RBI double in the 13th. The Cougars and Tribe will meet in the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.
Wofford 8, The Citadel 1
Hayes Heinecke (9-0) struck out 10 in a career-high eight-inning stint and Brett Rodriguez stole three bases to lead the Terriers at Riley Park.
Mike Brown and John Dempsey led Wofford (28-20 overall, 10-6 in the Southern Conference) with three hits apiece. Will Bastian and J.D. Davis had two hits each for the Bulldogs (10-35, 3-14)
The teams will conclude the three-game series on Sunday at 11 a.m.
La-Lafayette 9,
Coastal Carolina 7
CONWAY — The Chanticleers hit two home runs and scored seven runs on eight hits, in a loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Designated hitter Jake Wright (2-for-3, HR, BB, HBP, RBI, 3 runs) led the Coastal offense. First baseman Zach Biermann drove in two runs, while outfielder Cameron Pearcey had a solo home run in the loss.
Coastal (26-20-1, 11-11 Sun Belt) and Louisiana (22-27, 10-13 Sun Belt) will play the final game of the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
USC-Vanderbilt game
postponed to Sunday
COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina’s game against Vanderbilt was postponed due to severe weather and heavy rains in the Columbia area. The series will conclude with two seven-inning games on Sunday morning beginning at 11.
