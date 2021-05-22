College baseball roundup: Cougars' comeback falls short on senior day; Clemson swept by Duke

MOUNT PLEASANT - Senior first baseman Ari Sechopoulos launched a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, but it was not enough as Elon held on for a 9-7 victory over College of Charleston on the Cougars’ senior day Saturday at Patriots Point.
Elon (21-20, 10-8 CAA) surged to an 8-0 lead on the strength of three-run third and fourth innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, though, the Cougars (24-23, 12-12) cut the lead to one after plating seven runs, highlighted by a two-run triple by Landon Choboy and the slam by Sechopoulos, the Cougars' record eighth grand slam of the season. Cam Dean added an RBI single.
But Elon’s bullpen held the Cougars to four baserunners over the final five innings to clinch the series.
Dean finished 2 for 3 with a double and Trotter Harlan was 2 for 5 for the Cougars.
Michael Schultz held the Phoenix scoreless over 21/3 innings to keep the Cougars within one. Zach Williams tossed 12/3 shutout frames with a strikeout.
The Cougars will await seeding for the CAA Baseball Championship to be held May 26-30 at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.
Duke 4, Clemson 2
CLEMSON - Pinch-hitter Chase Cheek belted two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Duke past Clemson to complete a three-game sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Blue Devils (28-20, 16-17 ACC) won their eighth game in a row.
James Parker scored the game's first run in the third inning on Bryar Hawkins' two-out single, then Sam Hall hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning for the Tigers (24-26, 16-20).
In the sixth inning, Duke's RJ Schreck hit a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole to tie the score.
After the Tigers failed to capitalize on a double-play opportunity to get out of the ninth inning, Cheek belted his first home run of the season over the fence in right field.
Marcus Johnson (4-3) earned the win in relief, while Geoffrey Gilbert (3-6) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Caden Grice allowed just one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.
Clemson is either the No. 11 or 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, which will be played in Charlotte from May 25-30. Clemson's seed, opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC this weekend.
Coastal Carolina 12, Texas State 2 (7)
CONWAY – Nick Lucky homered twice as Coastal Carolina gave coach Gary Gilmore his 1,000th career win at his alma mater in a 10-run rule, seven-inning win over Texas State at Springs Brooks Stadium in the regular-season finale.
The win completed the three-game sweep of the Bobcats, the Chants’ lone Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the season.
With the win, the Chanticleers (26-23, 9-12 Sun Belt) closed out the regular-season slate on a four-game winning streak, their second-longest of the season and the longest since winning six straight from Feb. 23 to March 6.
Lucky was 3 for 5 with two homers, two walks, five RBIs and a stolen base. Parker Chavers was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two steals, while Dale Thomas drove in two.
The Bobcats had seven hits on the day,all singles.
Coastal freshman hurler Hunter Sibley (1-0) picked up his first career collegiate win, as the right-hander struck out two batters in a scoreless fourth inning.