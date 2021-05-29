College baseball roundup: Cougars' CAA run ends; SEC, ACC championship matchups set

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Top-seeded Northeastern broke a scoreless deadlock on Colonial Athletic Association player of the year Jared Dupere’s two-run homer in the top of the sixth and pulled away with a three-run eighth to beat College
of Charleston 5-1 and end the Cougars’ gritty run in the CAA Tournament on May 29.
Northeastern (35-10) beat UNC Wilmington later in the day and will face the Seahawks again for the CAA title on May 30.
Cougars freshman right-hander William Privette held Northeastern to one hit in five scoreless innings while striking out four and walking one.
Cam Dean went 2 for 3 for College of Charleston (27-25).
The game was the last for College of Charleston seniors Harrison Hawkins, Ari Sechopoulos, Luke Stageberg, Jordan Carr, Tradd James, McLendon Sears, Steven Cook and Grant Smith.
SEC
Tennessee 4, Florida 0
HOOVER, Ala. — Camden Sewell allowed two hits and set career highs with six innings and six strikeouts to help No. 2 seed Tennessee beat sixth-seeded Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
The Volunteers (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s championship game for the first time since 1995 and will face top-seeded Arkansas. The Razorbacks won two of the three regular season games it played against Tennessee May 14-16, with all three games decided by a run.
Sewell (4-1), who has 18 relief appearances in 2021, was making his third start of the season for Tennessee.
Liam Spence went 2-for-3, walked twice and scored two runs for Tennessee. Drew Gilbert, Evan Russell and Jordan Beck each had an RBI. Beck doubled in the fourth inning and scored on a wild pitch.
Florida starter Brandon Sproat (2-1) gave up three runs in 32/3 innings for the Gators (38-20).
Arkansas 3, Mississippi 2
HOOVER, Ala. — Cullen Smith hit his eighth home run of the season and top-seeded Arkansas beat fifth-seeded Mississippi as it seeks its first SEC Tournament title.
The Razorbacks (45-10) seek their first SEC Tournament championship and will face No. 2 seed Tennessee on Sunday. Arkansas won two of the three regular season games it played May 14-16 against the Vols, with all three games decided by a run.
Smith’s homer gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ole Miss tied it on Jacob Gonzalez’s two-run double with one out in the fifth. Heston Tole (1-0) then came on for Arkansas after an intentional walk loaded the bases, and he got the Razorbacks out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.
Arkansas retook the lead in the top of the sixth on Jalen Battles’ double down the left field line, Tole pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win, and Connor Noland added three hitless innings, striking out four, to close out his first save of the season.
Jackson Kimbrell (5-1) got the loss for the Rebels (41-19).
ACC
Duke 4, Virginia 2
CHARLOTTE — Joey Loperfido hit two home runs with a double and a base hit to help lift Duke past No. 8 seed Virginia to send the Blue Devils to their first-ever ACC Tournament championship appearance.
The ninth-seeded Blue Devils (31-20) now have won 11 straight and advance to play third-seeded N.C. State.
Loperfido, a leadoff left-handed senior, started the game with an opposite field homer and proceeded to do the same thing in the top of the third inning. It was the first multi-homer game of his career.
Ethan Murray followed Loperfido's homer with his own solo shot to give Duke a 3-0 lead.
Alex Tappen put the Cavaliers (29-23) on the board with a solo shot in the bottom of the third, and an inning later reduced the deficit to 3-2 when Logan Michaels singled through the right side to score Kyle Teel. The inning ended when Tappen flied out to right field with runners on second and third.
Luke Fox spread eight hits over seven innings and struck out seven without a walk for the Blue Devils.
N.C. State 8, Georgia Tech 1
CHARLOTTE — Tyler McDonough and Luca Tresh hit home runs and No. 3 seed North Carolina State beat
second-seeded Georgia Tech in the ACC semifinals.
Starter Sam Highfill (6-2) gave up a run and four hits in 61/3 innings for the Wolfpack (30-16). Evan Justice took it from there for his ninth save of the season.
Kevin Parada appeared to have helped the Yellow Jackets (29-23) close the deficit to 4-3 on a two-run home run in bottom of sixth, but it was ruled a foul ball after video review.
Georgia Tech starter Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2) walked four and gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings.