College Baseball Roundup: College of Charleston turns back Towson

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Senior outfielder Harrison Hawkins took the first pitch in the back with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 5-5 tie and give College of Charleston a 6-5 walk-off win over Towson in the opening round of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship on Wednesday afternoon at Brooks Field.
Charleston (25-23) took an early 2-0 lead through a two-run homer from Tanner Steffy in the first and, after Towson countered with three in the third, scored three between the fifth and sixth innings to claim a 5-3 advantage into the final three frames.
A two-run triple from Towson in the seventh knotted the score at 5.
After Matt Lobeck and Trotter Harlan reached on back-to-back singles in the ninth and Landon Choboy was intentionally walked, Hawkins was hit by the first pitch he saw to bring in the winning run on the bases loaded hit-by-pitch.
Clemson 11, Georgia Tech 5
CHARLOTTE — Clemson rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat No. 17 Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field.
Bryce Teodosio led the Tigers at the plate by going 3 for 4 with a homer, two triples and three RBIs. James Parker went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs.
Tigers starter Davis Sharpe (4-1) earned the win, allowing six hits, three runs (two earned) and no walks with eight strikeouts.
South Alabama 14, Coastal Carolina 7
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Coastal Carolina’s season came to an end as the Chanticleers fell to South Alabama at the Sun Belt Championship Tournament at Riverwalk Stadium.
The Jaguars used a trio of big innings with a five-run second, a four-run sixth, and a four-run eighth to pull away from the Chants in the tournament win.
Coastal finished the season at 27-24 overall and won five of its final six games on the year.
Junior Nick Lucky capped his stellar play at the conference tournament with two home runs on the day, while fellow Chant Zack Beach also blasted two long balls.
Alabama 3, Tennessee 2 (11)
HOOVER, Ala. — Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning and 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Alabama (31-22) will take on Florida on Thursday in the winner’s bracket. Tennessee (42-15) will play Mississippi State in an elimination game.
Florida 13, Miss. State 1
HOOVER, Ala. — Freshman Sterlin Thompson had a two-run double and a solo home run, and No. 6 seed Florida opened the second round of the SEC Tournament with a victory over third-seeded Mississippi State in seven innings.
Florida (38-19) plays in the winner’s bracket on Thursday, while Mississippi State (40-15) needs a win to stay in the double-elimination tournament.
Duke 12, FSU 1
CHARLOTTE — Michael Rothenberg hit his second career grand slam in a five-run first inning and No. 9 seed Duke beat fifth-seeded Florida State in the ACC Tournament for its ninth straight victory.
Duke (30-20) faces Miami in a pool-play game on Thursday and Florida State (29-23) plays the Hurricanes on Friday.
Notre Dame 8, Virginia Tech 0
CHARLOTTE — Jared Miller had a solo home run and an RBI triple to help top-seeded Notre Dame beat No. 12 seed Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament.
Notre Dame (31-10) takes on Virginia on Friday for a spot in the semifinals. Virginia Tech (27-26) ended its season.