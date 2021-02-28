You have permission to edit this article.
College baseball roundup: College of Charleston swept by USC Upstate; Coastal Carolina caps big comeback

Former Summerville High School pitcher/outfielder Brody Hopkins hit his first collegiate homer for College of Charleston, a three-run shot against USC Upstate on Feb. 28.

MOUNT PLEASANT — USC Upstate scored 12 runs between the fifth and sixth innings and held off a late charge by College of Charleston to cap a three-game sweep at Patriots Point.

The Cougars (2-5) took a 3-1 lead on Brody Hopkins’ three-run homer, the first of his career.

But the Spartans (6-0) got the offense going and took a 13-3 lead.

The Cougars made a late charge with seven runs over the final four innings to pull within three and had the tying run in the on-deck circle when the final out was recorded.

Harrison Hawkins was 3 for 5 for the Cougars, including a bases-clearing double in the seventh. Joseph Mershon and Donald Hansis each went 2 for 5,while as Hansis launched his first homer of the season.

Coastal Carolina 13, Kennesaw State 11

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina erased a 9-1 deficit in a comeback win over Kennesaw State at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Parker Chavers was 3 for 5 with a double, triple, walk, stolen base and three RBIs for the Chanticleers (5-2), while Nick Lucky was 2 for 6 with a homer and Eric Brown 2 for 3 with a double and two walks.

