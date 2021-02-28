College baseball roundup: College of Charleston swept by USC Upstate; Coastal Carolina caps big comeback

MOUNT PLEASANT — USC Upstate scored 12 runs between the fifth and sixth innings and held off a late charge by College of Charleston to cap a three-game sweep at Patriots Point.
The Cougars (2-5) took a 3-1 lead on Brody Hopkins’ three-run homer, the first of his career.
But the Spartans (6-0) got the offense going and took a 13-3 lead.
The Cougars made a late charge with seven runs over the final four innings to pull within three and had the tying run in the on-deck circle when the final out was recorded.
Harrison Hawkins was 3 for 5 for the Cougars, including a bases-clearing double in the seventh. Joseph Mershon and Donald Hansis each went 2 for 5,while as Hansis launched his first homer of the season.
Coastal Carolina 13, Kennesaw State 11
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina erased a 9-1 deficit in a comeback win over Kennesaw State at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Parker Chavers was 3 for 5 with a double, triple, walk, stolen base and three RBIs for the Chanticleers (5-2), while Nick Lucky was 2 for 6 with a homer and Eric Brown 2 for 3 with a double and two walks.