College baseball roundup: College of Charleston routs rival Citadel; Clemson, Charleston Southern fall

Harrison Hawkins smashed the Cougars’ record-setting seventh grand slam of the season, William Privette tossed six strong innings and coach Chad Holbrook collected his 100th win at College of Charleston in an 11-2 win over The Citadel on April 20 at Riley Park.
The Cougars (16-15) pounced on Citadel starter Devin Beckley for five runs in the opening two innings - highlighted by Hawkins’ second-inning grand slam – and added three unearned runs in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the fourth.
The Bulldogs (11-21) got on the board in the fourth inning after Ryan McCarthy started the inning with a hustle double and stole third. A wild pitch allowed McCarthy to score.
Charleston added three more runs in the sixth to reach double digits for the fourth time in the last five games. Privette retired the first 10 batters he faced as the Cougars held an opponent to two runs or less for the eighth time this season.
Privette limited the Bulldogs to one run on three hits and struck out three in six innings to earn his first collegiate win. He did not allow a baserunner until the fourth when the Bulldogs broke up the shutout with their lone run off the freshman righthander.
The Citadel scored again in the ninth inning after John Lanier started the inning with a pinch-hit double. Wesley Lane drove in Lanier with a single to center field.
Hawkins set two program records with one swing of the bat, setting the Cougars’ team and individual single-season record for grand slams with the team’s seventh and his third. Joseph Mershon reached twice and drove in a run for the Cougars. Ari Sechopoulos had a two-run single in the first, and Donald Hansis pushed the lead into double digits with a two-run single in the sixth.
Zach Williams and Tradd James combined for three strong innings of relief to seal the win.
The Cougars drew seven walks and did not leave a runner on base for the first time since 2014 in the win, which was also Holbrook’s 300th career victory.
The Cougars will wrap up their midweek road swing on April 21 at Wofford. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Bulldogs hit the road for a Southern Conference series at UNC Greensboro on April 23-24.
Georgia 8, Clemson 7
ATHENS, GA. - Parks Harber lined a one-out double to score Buddy Floyd in the ninth inning in Georgia's 8-7 walkoff victory over Clemson at Foley Field.
The Bulldogs, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 24-12, while the Tigers dropped to 15-18.
Corey Collins put Georgia on top in the first inning with a two-run homer. Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then Davis Sharpe laced a solo homer, his first of the year, in the fourth inning to tie the score. McAllister led off the fifth inning with a homer to put Georgia in front 3-2, then Riley King led off the sixth inning with a home run.
In the top of the seventh inning, Kier Meredith and Grice hit run-scoring singles, with the latter tying the score, then Jonathan French grounded a two-out single to score Grice and to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. The Tigers added another run in the frame on a wild pitch. Georgia came right back and tied the score on Cole Tate's two-run homer, the Bulldogs' fourth long ball of the game, in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, McAllister laced a run-scoring single with one out to give Georgia the lead.
In the top of the ninth inning, Grice led off with a single and scored on French's sacrifice fly to tie the score. With runners on first and second, the Bulldogs turned a double play to get out of the inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Floyd drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on King's single. Harber then hit a liner to left-center, where J.D. Brock made a diving attempt. The ball hit the ground first and rolled towards the wall, allowing Floyd to score the walkoff run on the double.
Darryn Pasqua (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (1-4) suffered the loss.
The Tigers return home to host Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
Winthrop 13, Charleston Southern 5
Winthrop jumped to an early lead and held off a Charleston Southern comeback attempt late in the contest as the Buccaneers fell to the visiting Eagles at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark.
Houston Parker paced the Bucs (12-16, 12-12 Big South) with a two-hit performance, while Reid Hardwick and Dylan Stewart posted extra-base hits as CSU fell to Winthrop (11-16, 8-11) for the second time in the spring season.
John Sendziak (0-2) suffered the loss in his first start on the season after surrendering four runs (three earned) over the opening inning. Hunter McIntosh, Jack Dungan, Christian Baker, Jordan Bridges, Sam Hunt, and Bradyn Kail all saw time on the mound for the Bucs in the game.
Dillon Morton posted a 3-for-4 day with a double and home run, while Scout McFalls added a triple as the Eagles posted 14 hits. Spencer Yankle and Joey Tepper added doubles.
Dalton Mims (2-0) took the win with 21/3 innings in relief of starter Parker Whittle. Mims surrendered two hits and recorded a strikeout.
The Bucs added three runs in the bottom of the eighth with Reid Hardwick (RBI double), Connor Aldrich (RBI single), and Stewart (RBI triple) putting the final runs on the board.
Charleston Southern hits the road for a three-game series this weekend at UNC Asheville.
Coastal Carolina 6, North Carolina 3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Coastal Carolina baseball powered its way to an early 3-0 lead with three early home runs and then used nine pitchers to strike out 14 North Carolina hitters in a midweek road win.
The loss drops North Carolina to 18-16 on the year.
Picking up the win was freshman Teddy Sharkey (3-1), as the right-handed pitcher struck out three and walked three over 11/3 innings of work in the fifth and sixth innings for Coastal (18-13).
Parker Chavers, BT Riopelle and Zack Beach all hit solo homers for Coastal.