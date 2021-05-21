College Baseball Roundup: College of Charleston rallies to beat Elon 7-6

COLUMBIA — Brady Allen's three-run home run combined with another stellar pitching performance from Brett Kerry lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 3-2 win over No. 5 Tennessee on May 21 at Founders Park.
Colin Burgess and Jeff Heinrich opened the Carolina fifth with singles. Michael Robinson followed with a sacrifice bunt as Tennessee made a pitching change from Will Heflin to Camden Sewell. Allen greeted him with a home run to left on a 1-1 pitch, giving the Gamecocks the lead.
Kerry was solid on the mound in his second start of the season. He pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and no walks. Julian Bosnic picked up his fourth save of the year, allowing a hit with a strikeout in two innings of relief.
College of Charleston 7, Elon 6
MOUNT PLEASANT — Capping a rally from a 5-0 deficit with a three-run eighth inning, College of Charleston outlasted Elon in a Colonial Athletic Association victory at Patriots Point.
Landon Choboy lined a single through the left side of the infield on an 0-2 pitch to score two and establish a 7-5 lead.
Reliever Ty Good survived an Elon threat in the ninth to post his first save of the season.
College of Charleston improved to 25-22 heading into Saturday’s series finale. Elon is 20-21.
Coastal Carolina 8, Texas State 7 (10)
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the ninth and strung together four consecutive singles in the bottom of the 10th inning to come away with the come-from-behind win at Springs Brooks Stadium.
After junior pitcher Alaska Abney struck out five-straight Texas State hitters, including the side in the top of the ninth, to keep the Chants in striking distance in their final at-bat, the offense came through.
A lead-off single by Cooper Weiss and a hit-by-pitch to Parker Chavers brought the winning run to the plate with one out in the ninth.
Senior designated hitter Alex Gattinelli laced a single down the right-field line that scored Weiss from second base and put the tying run 90-feet away in Chavers and himself, the winning run, on first base with one out.
The Bobcats looked to have sealed the win with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game, however, on the second one, the Texas State catcher threw the ball into the dirt at first base which allowed the Chants hitter to reach safely and Chavers to score from third on the throwing error to tie the game at 7.
Abney sent the Bobcats down in order in the top of the 10th to set the stage for the come-from-behind win.
Duke 14, Clemson 6
CLEMSON — Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings on its way to victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 27-20 overall and 15-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-25 overall and 16-19 in ACC play.
The Blue Devils scored four runs on four hits in the first inning, then they scored four two-out runs in the top of the second inning, capped by Chris Crabtree’s three-run homer. Bryce Teodosio belted his first career triple to score a run in the bottom of the second inning to put the Tigers on the scoreboard. RJ Schreck blasted a three-run homer in the third inning, then the Blue Devils tacked on two runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 13-1 lead.
Chas. Southern 13, Longwood 2
FARMVILLE, Va. — Charleston Southern took advantage of a strong start from sophomore ace R.J. Petit and a five-hit game from Johnny Oliveira to top host Longwood in the Big South series finale on Friday afternoon at Buddy Bolding Stadium.
The Bucs (18-26, 18-22 Big South) closed out the season with one of their best offensive performances of the year as CSU utilized a nine-run frame in the top of the eighth to win the shortened contest. CSU completed its first series sweep and took five of the six games from Longwood (17-32, 10-24 Big South).
Western Carolina 6-21, The Citadel 3-0
The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season getting swept in a SoCon doubleheader at Riley Park. Western Carolina won the opener 6-3 in 11 innings and the finale 21-0.
The Citadel’s Cameron Reeves allowed just one unearned run on four hits in seven innings of the first game.
The sweep left The Citadel at 12-38 and 4-24. Western improved to 25-19, 13-11.