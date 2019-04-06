HARRISONBURG, Va. — Logan McRae launched a go-ahead solo homer in the top of the ninth, and Danny Wondrack added a three-run shot in the fifth to lead College of Charleston to a come-from-behind 6-5 win over James Madison.
Charleston (21-11, 6-2 CAA) pushed across six runs on eight hits — including three for extra bases — while JMU (18-14, 2-6) scored five runs on 12 hits.
Wondrack went 2 for 4 with a single and a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth, as McRae clubbed his fourth home run of the season with two outs in the ninth to put the Cougars in front for good.
No. 21 Clemson 6,
No. 17 Louisville 3
CLEMSON — Sophomore left-hander Mat Clark allowed just one run on four hits in a career-long 71/3 innings to lead Clemson (24-7, 11-3 ACC) over Louisville (23-8, 9-5) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clark (7-0) gave up just one walk with two strikeouts in facing just three batters over the minimum. He threw 77 pitches (47 strikes) and did not allow a Cardinal past first base until the eighth inning. Carson
Spiers registered the last two outs of the game to record his ninth save of the year.
South Carolina 5,
Alabama 4 (12)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — TJ Hopkins had three hits and scored the game-winning run, George Callil made a tremendous diving grab to keep the game alive and Brett Kerry pitched 52/3 scoreless innings as South Carolina picked up a 12-inning win over Alabama.
The Gamecocks (19-13, 3-9 SEC) scored the winning run in the top of the 12th when Hopkins walked with one out and stole second on a strikeout. He advanced to third and scored on a pair of wild pitches.
Hopkins had three hits and Noah Campbell had two to lead USC.
Longwood 3-7,
Chas. Southern 2-6
FARMVILLE, Va. — Charleston Southern staged a late comeback effort in both games, but Longwood escaped with a pair of one-run wins at Buddy Bolding Stadium.
In Game 1, Longwood (9-21, 4-8 Big South) struck first in the third before CSU (11-24, 1-10) answered with a two-spot in the fourth but couldn’t muster anything else the rest of the way.
The Bucs struck first in the opening frame of the second game, but a four-run second swung momentum back into the Lancers’ dugout.
CSU had a three-run response in the fourth to tie it at 4, but Longwood had one more big inning, scoring three and taking a 7-4 lead before holding on in the ninth.
Jason Miller collected five hits to lead the CSU offense across two games and extend his streak to 14 games.
Mercer 10, Citadel 3
The Citadel allowed seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to fall to Mercer (14-17, 3-5 SoCon) at Riley Park.
After tying the game in the eighth, the Bulldogs (10-21, 3-5) could not find the strike zone in the ninth as they walked five and hit one, allowing seven runs to score.
Tyler Corbitt led the offense, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
No. 25 Coastal 9-4,
South Alabama 4-8
Mobile, Ala. — Coastal Carolina (21-11-1, 7-4 ) hit five home runs on the day in splitting a Sun Belt doubleheader against South Alabama.
Parker Chavers went 6 for 8 on the day with a home run, triple, double, three singles, a walk, two RBIs, three runs and three stolen bases to highlight the Chants in the twinbill split.
The Chants are now a combined 4-2 in doubleheader contests this year.