College baseball roundup: College of Charleston completes sweep; USC, Clemson fall

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Harrison Hawkins hit a two-run homer in each game and finished the day with six RBIs while Trey Pooser pitched seven shutout innings in the opener to lead the College of Charleston to a doubleheader and series sweep of William & Mary.
The Cougars (21-18, 11-7 CAA) won 10-1 in Game 1 before taking the finale 5-4.
Hawkins continued to feast on CAA pitching, going 5 for 9 with four runs scored, two doubles, two homers and six RBIs in the doubleheader. The senior outfielder finished the weekend sweep 9 for 15 (.643) with seven RBIs, 17 total bases and a 1.214 slugging percentage.
Landon Choboy went 3 for 5 in the opener with four RBIs for the Cougars. Pooser pitched a gem, scattering four hits across seven shutout innings while setting a career-high with eight strikeouts.
Connor Campbell fanned four over 21/3 innings in Game 2.
Ari Sechopoulos collected four hits and drove in two key runs in the doubleheader. Joseph Mershon reached five times, scored three runs and made several stellar defensive plays, and Matt Lobeck finished the day 4 for 7 with a crucial RBI single and a run scored.
No. 4 Miss. State 9, No. 15 S. Carolina 6
COLUMBIA — Andrew Eyster had a pair of home runs and drove in four but Mississippi State (35-10, 16-7 SEC) scored its nine runs in the first five innings in a win over South Carolina (27-17, 11-12).
The Bulldogs put up nine runs with the help of home runs from Rowdy Jordan, Logan Tanner and Luke Hancock.
South Carolina started to chip away at the Bulldogs lead with an Eyster home run in the fourth. Wes Clarke belted his 18th home run of the season in the sixth, a two-run shot. Eyster then came back in the seventh and hit a three-run home run to right, making it 9-6.
Colin Burgess had two hits for the Gamecocks.
Will Sanders took the loss on the mound, allowing four earned runs and six hits with three strikeouts in 21/3 innings. The final three Gamecocks that pitched - Wesley Sweatt, Jaret Bennett and Daniel Lloyd - combined to shut out the Bulldogs over the final 32/3 innings.
Winthrop 17-9, Charleston Southern 4-7
Winthrop pounded out 20 hits in 17-4 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader, then held off a late rally by Charleston Southern to take the second game 9-7.
Andrew Bullock was 4 for 7 with a homer, walk and four RBIs over the two games for the Buccaneers (14-23, 14-19 Big South).
Chase Gockel, Jack Dungan, Connor Yoger, and Bradyn Kail all recorded scoreless outings on the mound for the Bucs pitching staff.
Scout McFalls led Winthrop (15-23, 12-17) with a six-hit day including a home run, triple, and double over the two contests as the Eagles recorded 31 hits and 26 runs scored over the doubleheader. Joey Tepper added six hits on the day and added a double to highlight his weekend.
Georgia Tech 6, Clemson 5
ATLANTA — Justyn-Henry Malloy’s solo home run in the ninth inning lifted Georgia Tech (23-18, 17-12 ACC) to a walkoff win over Clemson.
The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the second inning, with the first two on John Anderson's two-run homer.
Bryce Teodosio led off the third inning with his sixth homer of the season. Georgia Tech build a 4-1 lead with a run in the fourth inning, then the Tigers (22-20, 15-14) scored a run in the fifth inning on James Parker's groundout.
In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Bryar Hawkins and Davis Sharpe plated a run, then Kier Meredith tied the score 4-4 with a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the eighth inning, J.D. Brock led off with a walk and scored on James Parker's two-out double. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jake DeLeo ripped a single to score the tying run. Later in the inning, DeLeo tried to score on Austin Wilhite's one-out single to right field, but Dylan Brewer threw him out at the plate.
After the first two batters were retired in the ninth inning, Malloy crushed a long home run to left field.
Chance Huff (1-0) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (3-5) suffered the loss.
Troy 9, Coastal Carolina 7
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina (21-20, 5-9 Sun Belt) scored a combined seven runs over the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings but again couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a loss to Troy (23-21, 9-8).
After just three hits over the first five innings, the Chants’ offense drove in seven runs on six hits over the next three innings led by three hits each from Parker Chavers (3 for 5, 2B, 2 RBIs) and BT Riopelle (3 for 5, RBI, run, SB). Junior Tyler Johnson hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his second of the season.