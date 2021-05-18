College baseball roundup: College of Charleston completes season sweep of rival Citadel; USC, Coastal Carolina prevail

MOUNT PLEASANT — All nine members of the batting order reached base via a hit and six players drove in at least one run as College of Charleston completed a sweep of the season series against The Citadel with a 10-3 win on May 18 at Patriots Point.
The Cougars (23-21) opened the scoring with two runs in the first and, after The Citadel answered with one in the second, countered with five runs over the next two innings to take a 7-1 lead into the fourth.
Solo home runs from Jared Kirven and Tanner McCallister highlighted the offensive outburst that was capped by a three-run seventh.
Kirven homered for the second straight game while recording his second three-hit game in a row in a 3-for-4 effort. The sophomore backstop blasted a solo shot in the second and added an RBI single in the seventh to pace the offense.
Five Cougars finished the night with a multi-hit game, including a trio of three-hit performances from Kirven, Joseph Mershon and Landon Choboy.
Tanner Steffy went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs to continue his hot streak. Tanner McCallister blasted a solo homer in the third and added an RBI single in the seventh as part of a 2-for-4 effort. Mershon went 3 for 4 and scored twice out of the leadoff spot.
Jordan Carr collected his third win of the season, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and striking out six over six innings.
The Bulldogs (12-36) had four players collect multi-hit games, with two of those coming from the bottom two hitters in the lineup. Tilo Skole went 2 for 3 with a run scored out of the eight hole, while Adam Colon went 2 for 3 with an RBI out of the nine hole.
Jeffery Brown continued his hot stretch as he went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Crosby Jones was the fourth Bulldog with a multi-hit effort, finishing 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jones also made a couple of outstanding plays in the field.
Zack Jones (0-7) suffered the loss after allowing six runs, three earned, in two innings.
No. 21 South Carolina 2, Appalachian State 0
COLUMBIA - Wes Clarke belted his 20th home run of the season and four South Carolina pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Gamecocks defeated Appalachian State (18-29) at Founders Park.
Clarke's home run came in the first inning to tie Florida's Jud Fabian for most home runs in the SEC.
South Carolina (32-18) then added a run in the fifth on a Brady Allen sacrifice fly that scored Joe Satterfield.
CJ Weins earned the win for USC, striking out six in four hitless innings. The trio of John Gilreath, Daniel Lloyd and Will Sanders finished out the shutout. Gilreath had a strikeout, Lloyd had three punchouts and Sanders had one to earn his first career save.
Clarke had two hits on the night for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina picked up its sixth shutout of the season and second in the last three games.
The Gamecocks host Tennessee to start a three-game series on May 20 at Founders Park.
Coastal Carolina 14, Wake Forest 9
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina tallied 11 two-out RBIs in a midweek win over Wake Forest (17-27) at Springs Brooks Stadium. Coastal swept the two-game regular-season series with the Demon Deacons and have now won seven straight in the series.
The Chants’ double-digit outburst on Tuesday night was the first at home since scoring a 12-10 win over UConn on March 8. The 14 runs scored by the Chanticleers (23-23) were the second-most this season behind only a 15-run win over Davidson on March 5.
Sophomore shortstop Eric Brown was 4 for 4 with a homer, double, walk, six RBIs and two stolen bases for Coastal. Dale Thomas was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Alex Gattinelli 3 for 5 with an RBI, Nick Lucky 2 for 3 with a double, walk and three RBIs and Billy Underwood 2 for 5 with a walk and two RBIs.
Wake Forest blasted five home runs, which accounted for all nine of the runs. Shane Muntz (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, run) and Bobby Seymour (3-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 runs) each had three hits, while Brock Wilken (1-for-3, HR, HBP, 3 RBIs, run) and Michael Ludowig (2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) combined for three home runs and five RBIs.
Six different Chanticleers pitched, with Luke Barrow (1-1) the most effective with two strikeouts and one walk in one inning.