COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: College of Charleston, Clemson win on final at-bat

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ari Sechopoulos drove in the tying run with an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to complete the comeback as College of Charleston rallied from a four-run deficit to win its fifth straight and sweep Evansville on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

Evansville took charge early with a three-run first and held the Cougars (11-2) off the board until the seventh. Evansville fell to 4-11.

After a run came in on a bases-loaded double play Sajon Belser doubled home Donald Hansis to cut the deficit to one. Sechopoulos then came through in the clutch once again in the eighth, sending a triple to right-center to bring in Harrison Hawkins to tie the ballgame. The senior first baseman scampered home on a wild pitch to score the winning run.

Senior Steven Cook tossed three innings in relief of starter CJ Czerwinski, fanning five and holding the Purple Aces to one hit. He struck out four of the first six batters he faced to keep the Cougars within striking distance.

The Cougars host Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

South Carolina 6,

Cornell 1

COLUMBIA — The Gamecocks finished off a sweep with a win at Founders Park.

Brannon Jordan struck out a career-high 10 in five innings. He allowed a pair of hits and a run with a walk. He was part of a pitching staff that struck out 18.

Carolina (11-4) got on the board in the bottom of the second when Brady Allen hit his second home run of the season, this one a blast to left field. Cornell (1-8) answered with a run in the third on Alex Carnegie’s RBI double.

In the fourth, Allen doubled to center, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Bryant Bowen’s sacrifice fly to center. Jeff Heinrich then made it 3-1 in the fifth with a solo home run to left.

Andrew Eyster ended the scoring in the sixth, belting a three-run home run to straightaway center field. It was his third of the year.

Heinrich, Allen, Eyster and George Callil had a pair of hits apiece, while Eyster drove in three.

Carolina continues its homestand Tuesday night as the Gamecocks host The Citadel at 7 p.m.

Clemson 7,

Boston College 6

CLEMSON — Pinch-runner Sam Hall scored on James Parker’s grounder with one out in the ninth inning to complete the three-game sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while the Eagles fell to 5-9 and 0-3.

Bryar Hawkins lined a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Jack Cunningham led off the second with a homer to tie the score. Dante Baldelli lined a two-out, run-scoring double in the frame as well.

Elijah Henderson answered with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the second inning.

Luke Gold came up with a two-out, two-run single in the third inning to give Boston College the lead. The Eagles added two runs in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by Ramon Jimenez’s run-scoring single.

After Clemson scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Adam Hackenberg lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh, then Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie it at 6. In the ninth inning, Davis Sharpe led off with a walk and Hall stole second base. After Chad Fairey’s bunt moved Hall to third base, Hall scored ahead of the throw on Parker’s slow grounder to the shortstop.

Carson Spiers (3-0) earned the win, as he pitched 12/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout. Jon Campbell Jr. (1-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers play their first five-game week of the season next week, starting with a home game on Tuesday against Presbyterian College at 6 p.m.

Appalachian State 4, Charleston Southern 2

NORTH CHARLESTON — Back-to-back two-run innings helped Appalachian State take down Charleston Southern.

App State took a 2-0 lead in the third inning a pair of RBI singles. They added two more on Luke Drumheller’s home run in the fourth.

Charleston Southern tried to rally in the ninth inning, starting with Reid Hardwick’s leadoff double. After a groundout, Ryan Rizk drew a walk to put runners at the corners. A strikeout accounted for the second out, but Kyle Horton legged out an infield single to score a run. With the tying run at the plate, a strikeout ended the game.

Cole Hooper (1-0) got the win for Appalachian State

(8-6), pitching five innings and allowing just one run on four hits, and totaled four strikeouts.

Cam Weinberger (1-2) took the loss for CSU (7-10), pitching 22/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits, two walk, and striking out two.

Hartford 13,

The Citadel 3

Bulldogs left fielder Lane Botkin went 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored in the series finale at Riley Park..

The Hawks (6-4) took advantage of three errors in the fifth inning to score five runs. They added four runs in the sixth thanks to four walks.

The Citadel (10-4) got its offense going in the bottom of the fifth when Botkin, Jeffery Brown and Ryan McCarthy each singled to start the inning. McCarthy’s single to right center scored Botkin.

Two batters later, Ches Goodman’s single to center scored Brown and McCarthy.

Hartford added a run in the seventh, and it could have been more if not for Hunter Barbee, who came out of the bullpen and struck out two hitters with the bases loaded.

The Bulldogs hit the road for the third-straight Tuesday as they travel to Columbia to face South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina 8, Middle Tennessee 1

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina picked up seven RBIs from the trio of Alex Gattinelli, Scott McKeon, and BT Riopelle, and great pitching from Nick Parker, Shaddon Peavyhouse, and Chase Antle to dominate Middle Tennessee at Springs Brooks Stadium.

And the Coastal pitching staff got help by the infield, which turned a season-high four double plays, all of which ended an inning.

The Chants took the series 2-1 and improved to 10-5. MTSU fell to 5-10.

CCU’s Parker (2-0) earned the win, as the sophomore allowed just one run on two hits, four walks, and four hit batters while striking out six over five innings.

Out of the bullpen, Peavyhouse threw 3 innings, giving up three hits and striking out two, while Antle pitched a clean ninth which ended the game on a strikeout.

The Chants’ offense tallied 10 base hits, highlighted by a three-hit game from McKeon and home runs by Gattinelli and Riopelle (1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run).

The Chants (10-5) will wrap up its current four-game home-stand at home versus Wake Forest (9-7) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.