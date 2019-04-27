UNCW 14,
Coll. of Charleston 4
MOUNT PLEASANT —
UNCW used a nine-run eighth inning to clinch the Colonial Athletic Association series at Patriots Point.
The Seahawks (23-22, 7-7 CAA) led 5-2 heading into the top of the eighth as the four relievers for the Cougars (27-16, 9-5 CAA) gave up nine runs.
Charleston senior Danny Wondrack hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth — his 12th of the season and redshirt senior Chaz Davey homered in the fourth.
The series concludes Sunday, at 1 p.m. at Patriots Point.
No. 12 Georgia Tech 13, Clemson 8
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally past Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 series lead, improved to 30-13 overall and 15-8 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 26-18 overall and 11-12 in ACC play.
Clemson’s Justin Hawkins ripped a run-scoring single in the top of the second inning before Baron Radcliff crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. Grayson Byrd answered with a long two-run homer in the third inning, then he led off the top of the fifth inning with his second homer of the game and seventh of the season.
Georgia Tech rallied for four two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead, then Clemson came right back in the top of the sixth inning and scored two runs on four singles, including run-scoring singles by Sam Hall and Logan Davidson. Two miscues by the Tigers in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed Georgia Tech to tie the score 6-6.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
UNCG 6-16,
The Citadel 5-10
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Citadel tied a school record with eight doubles in the second game of a doubleheader but the ‘Dogs dropped both games, of the SoCon series, falling 6-5 in the opener and 16-10 in the second game at UNCG Baseball Stadium.
Ben Peden hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season to lead The Citadel (10-31, 3-11) in the opener. He finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Wesley Lane led the Bulldogs in the second game, going 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
UNCG improved to 25-15, 7-7.
The teams will close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Coastal Carolina 6, Georgia State 5 (10)
ATLANTA — Morgan Hyde’s bases-loaded single in the 10th inning lifted the Chanticleers in Sun Belt Conference play at the GSU Baseball Complex.
The Chants will be going for the series sweep Sunday at 1 p.m. They have won two-straight and are 2-1-1 this season in extra-inning contests.