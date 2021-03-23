College baseball roundup: Clemson wins on walk-off blast; Coastal Carolina edges College of Charleston

NORTH AUGUSTA — Freshman pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a walk-off two-run home run, the first homer of his career, with one out in the ninth inning as Clemson defeated Georgia Southern at SRP Park.
The Tigers (9-9) took an early lead on a three-run homer by Caden Grice in the first inning.
After Georgia Southern cut into the lead with two in the fourth inning, the tigers went up 4-2 in the fifth on a solo homer by Kier Meredith.
Georgia Southern got a run back in the seventh before tying the game in the top of the ninth on an RBI triple by Sam Blancato.
In the bottom of the inning, Davis Sharpe reached on a fielding error by the shortstop. After a sacrifice bunt by Bryce Teodosio, Urban hit for Max Wagner and belted a homer to right center for the winning runs.
Nick Clayton (2-0), the last of five Tigers pitchers, earned the win, as Clemson allowed just four hits against a team that entered the game with a .317 batting average on the season.
Coastal Carolina 8, College of Charleston 7
CONWAY - Coastal Carolina scored on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the eighth to answer a late rally by the College of Charleston and edge the Cougars in a back-and-forth midweek clash at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Cougars (5-10) took the early lead through a two-out, three-run homer by Brody Hopkins that put Charleston ahead 3-0 in the second inning.
Coastal Carolina (13-6) struck back with a three-run third before opening a 6-3 lead with one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Ari Sechopoulos launched his first of two homers, a solo shot, in the sixth as both teams plated one in the frame. The Cougars would erase a three-run deficit on a Tanner McCallister RBI single and a two-run bomb by Sechopoulos in the eighth to tie the game at 7-7. Coastal scored the winning run on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the frame following a single, an error and a walk.
Sechopoulos reached base four times with a single, a walk and two home runs while driving in three of the Cougars’ seven runs. The multi-homer game marks the first of his career and pushes his career long ball total to 20. Joseph Mershon went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles.
All of the Cougars' seven runs on Tuesday night were scored with two outs.
Winthrop 4, Charleston Southern 1
ROCK HILL - Backed by a seven-inning outing from Willie Lumpkin, Winthrop kept the Charleston Southern offense in check most of the night for a Big South win at The Winthrop Ballpark.
Winthrop (6-6, 3-1 Big South) scored two runs on just one hit in the first inning but it was all Lumpkin would need as Charleston Southern (7-7, 7-4) could only push across one run - a towering blast from Andrew Bullock in the seventh inning - on seven hits.
Bullock finished the night with a pair of knocks while Houston Parker added two hits from his third spot in the order. Kyle Sandstrom’s single back up the middle in the third inning extended the senior’s on-base streak to 25, but the Bucs couldn’t string together hits to overcome the early hole.
Sam Massey and Hunter McIntosh combined to throw 6.0 innings of relief allowing just two earned runs and striking out five, but Lumpkin provided enough length for the home Eagles tossing seven innings of one-run ball scattering six hits.
CSU's Kyle Sandstrom extended his on-base streak to 25 with a third-inning single then reached later on an error. Andrew Bullock his his second home run of the season, those coming in back-to-back games at Gardner-Webb and at Winthrop Houston Parker added two hits, including a two-out triple in the eighth, his first of the season
Hunter McIntosh tossed a season-high three innings of relief, striking out a pair and allowing just one run.