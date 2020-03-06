College Baseball Roundup: Clemson wins ACC opener

No. 23 Clemson 4, Boston College 3
CLEMSON — Adam Hackenberg lined a single to score James Parker for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in Clemson’s victory over Boston College (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hackenberg hit a run-scoring single, then Chad Fairey hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 3. The Tigers (10-3, 1-0) took their first lead in the eighth inning when Hackenberg lined a run-scoring single with one out.
Carson Spiers (2-0) pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the win, while Joey Walsh (0-2) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Sam Weatherly pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits, three runs (one earned) and four walks with 10 strikeouts.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m.
Hartford 2,
The Citadel 0
Junior lefthanders Shane Connolly and Nicholas Dombkowski dueled for seven innings, with Hartford walking away with the victory over The Citadel in the series opener at Riley Park.
The Bulldogs’ Connolly (3-1) gave up five hits — including a solo homer in the third inning — and struck out four over seven innings.
Hartford (5-3) stranded 10 runners in the game, while the Bulldogs (9-3) left six on base.
Ches Goodman doubled with one out in the third and Lane Botkin led off the eighth with a double to lead The Citadel.
South Carolina 10, Cornell 2
COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s bullpen did not allow a hit for the second consecutive game, and the Gamecocks’ offense had a pair of four-run frames as Carolina defeated Cornell at Founders Park.
Cornell scored both of its runs in the second, but the Gamecocks bounced back with four unearned runs in the bottom of that frame. Colin Burgess brought in two runs on a three-base error. Jeff Heinrich and Noah Myers each had RBIs in the inning.
Wes Clarke belted his seventh homer of the season in the fifth.
Carmen Mlodzinski earned the win on the mound, striking out five and allowing six hits and one earned run with five walks in 51/3 innings.
Coastal Carolina 13, Middle Tennessee 6
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina’s offense recorded six extra-base hits, including four home runs, while the pitching staff fanned 10 batters in a series-opening win over Middle Tennessee at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Led by designated hitter Alex Gattinelli, who had four hits — including his first career home run as a Chant.
Also homering for the Chants (9-4) were BT Riopelle, Scott
McKeon and Zack Beach.
Zach McCambley (3-1)
recorded his third quality start of the season in the win, as he allowed just three runs — two of which were earned — on six hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.
Coll. of Charleston 9,
Evansville 5
MOUNT PLEASANT — Harrison Hawkins drove in three runs with a 4-for-5 night and College of Charleston scored nine unanswered runs capped by a seven-run eighth to rally for a series-opening win over Evansville at Patriots Point.
Evansville (4-9) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on a third-inning grand slam and added one in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead into the final three frames.
Hawkins started the rally with a two-run single in the seventh that cut the deficit to 5-2.
The Cougars (9-2) exploded for seven runs in the eighth, sending 11 men to the plate and scratching out six hits. Ari Sechopoulos broke a 5-5 deadlock with a two-run single before a wild pitch and a sac fly drove in two more. Brooks Lucas spun a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to complete the comeback.
Appalachian State 8, Charleston Southern 4
Charleston Southern couldn't overcome an 8-2 deficit in the ninth inning, falling to Appalachian State (6-6).
CSU (7-8) began a two-out rally with a RBI single from Kyle Horton. Reid Hardwick followed with an RBI single. A third straight RBI single came via Kyle Sandstrom, to cut the score to 8-4. With two on, a strikeout ended the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle.
Noah Hall (2-0) got the win for Appalachian State, pitching 21/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.
Hunter Illing (0-1) took the loss for CSU, pitching 2/3 of an inning and allowing four runs, with three walks and two strikeouts.