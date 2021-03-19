College baseball roundup: Clemson tops No. 13 Virginia Tech; No. 12 USC falls to No. 3 Vanderbilt; Citadel splits doubleheader with Wofford

CLEMSON - Mack Anglin, Mat Clark and Geoffrey Gilbert stymied No. 13 Virginia Tech in Clemson's 8-2 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 19 in the baseball series opener.
Anglin, the starter for Clemson (7-8, 2-5 ACC), allowed one run in three innings and escaped two bases-loaded jams, then Clark (1-0) followed by giving up two hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Gilbert pitched the final two scoreless.
Starter Peyton Alford (0-1) yielded eight hits, eight runs (four earned) and three walks with nine strikeouts in 62/3 innings for the Hokies (9-7, 5-5).
After the Hokies scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Tigers exploded for five runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Jonathan French and capped by Bryar Hawkins' three-run triple with two outs, his first extra-base hit and RBIs of the season.
In the sixth inning, Bryce Teodosio hit a solo homer, his third of the year, then Elijah Henderson led off the seventh inning with his first home run of the season. Three batters later, James Parker hit another solo homer, his third long ball of the year.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m.
No. 3 Vanderbilt 3, No. 12 South Carolina 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Cooper Davis' tiebreaking RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Vanderbilt a 3-2 win over South Carolina at Hawkins Field.
Vanderbilt scored a pair of runs in the fifth, but the Gamecocks came right back with a pair in the top of the sixth inning. Braylen Wimmer reached on an infield single with one out. He then was safe at second on a Brady Allen grounder to third. Josiah Sightler scored Wimmer on a double to left. Wes Clarke then tied the game with a groundout to short.
A leadoff walk in the seventh was followed by two great defensive plays by Andrew Eyster and Wimmer, respectively. After a walk to put runners on first and second, Davis singled in the game-winning run.
The Friday night matchup was a battle of aces on the mound. Thomas Farr struck out nine in six-plus innings. He allowed just four hits with three runs and three walks. Kumar Rocker struck out 14 batters in eight innings, allowing three hits and two runs with two walks.
USC and Vanderbilt face off again at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Citadel 5-3, Wofford 4-5
The Citadel and Wofford split a pair of games Friday afternoon as the two teams opened Southern Conference action at Riley Park. The Bulldogs took the opening game 5-3 before falling 5-4 in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Terriers (11-7, 1-1 SoCon) got on the board in the first inning after Lawson Hill double to right on the first pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Colin Davis. Wofford added a run in the second after a Jack Renwick double came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Andrew Calhoun.
The Bulldogs (8-8, 1-1) got both runs back in the third inning. Brooks O’Brien reached on an infield single and Tyler Corbitt delivered a two-run blast to left field.
The Citadel got the bats going again in the sixth inning with a two-out rally started by a Cole Simpson single up the middle. Noah Mitchell followed with a RBI double into the right-field corner, and Ryan MCarthy singled to right center to score Mitchell.
The Terriers got a run in the seventh, but the Bulldogs added an insurance run in the eighth on a two-out RBI double just inside the right-field line from McCarthy. The hit scored Corbitt from second after he led off the inning with a base hit and stole second.
The Bulldogs scored all five of their runs with two outs.
Corbitt finished 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also walked and stole a base. McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Jake Pilarski (2-1) tossed seven strong innings, allowing three runs on four hits and six strikeouts to pick up the victory. Devin Beckley tossed the final two innings, allowing just one hit, to pick up his third save.
In the second game, Cole Simpson drove in Corbitt with a groundout to first in the opening inning. The Citadel extended the lead in the third with the help of back-to-back walks to Corbitt and Simpson to start the inning. After both runners advanced, McCarthy delivered a RBI groundout and a wild pitch scored the second run. Simpson drove in his second run of the game in the fourth when he ripped a single up the middle to score Jeffery Brown from second. Brown singled to left field earlier in the inning.
The Terriers took advantage of three walks in the fifth inning to push across five runs and take the lead. Brennan Dorighi delivered a two-run double and Andrew Calhoun plated two runs with a single to right center. The fifth run scored on a passed ball.
The Bulldogs threatened to tie the game in the ninth as they put runners on the corners with two outs, but were unable to push across the tying run. Corbitt went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs scored. Ryan McCarthy went 2 for 5 with a RBI. Logan Taplett also collected two hits. Simpson drove in a pair of runs and drew two walks.
Cameron Reeves (2-1) allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits and nine strikeouts over six innings for The Citadel. Zack Jones pitched the final three innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two.