College baseball roundup: Clemson, The Citadel stay unbeaten

CLEMSON — Elijah Henderson’s single to right-center scored Mac Starbuck from second in the 10th inning to give Clemson a 1-0 non-conferfence college baseball victory over Stony Brook on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The extra-inning heroics ended a pitchers’ duel that featured six scoreless innings from each starter and solid bullpen work from both teams.

Davis Sharpe struck out six in his spotless start for Clemson (6-0) and the fourth reliever, Nick Clayton, notched the victory with two scoreless innings.

Sam Turcotte limited the

Tigers to two hits in his stint for Stony Brook (1-5).

In the 10th, Starbuck singled up the middle with one, out and advanced on a walk to Kier Meredith. Henderson, who’d doubled in the fourth and was hit by a pitch in the eighth, lined the game-winner to right-center.

The Citadel 10, Yale 3

The Citadel used a seven-run third inning to break open a close game and defeat Yale, at RileyPark.

The Citadel (5-0) assembled the big inning with four hits, three walks, a hit batsman and a balk, sending 11 bat.

The third inning was the big inning as Ryan McCarthy sliced a single just inside the third-base bag. Goodman walked and Noah Mitchell was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Lane Botkin drove in two with a hit to left center. After Tilo Skole beat out a bunt single to re-load the bases, Crosby Jones and Will Bastian drew back-to-back run-scoring walks.

A balk scored the fifth run of the inning and Jeffery Brown delivered the sixth run with a sacrifice fly to right.

Tyler Corbitt got in on the fun with an RBI double to left field.

Cameron Reeves (2-0) battled his way to the victory. He gave up three unearned runs on just three hits and five strikeouts over six innings.

The two teams will close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

South Carolina 12, Northwestern 3

COLUMBIA — Sophomore Wes Clarke drove in a career-high seven runs with a pair of home runs as the University of South Carolina baseball team scored eight pounded Northwestern at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks (5-1) opened up an 8-1 lead after two innings.Starter Brett Kerry allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings to post his second win of the season.

Clarke’s second home run of the game, a grand slam in the sixth accounted for the final score.

Noah Campbell and Braylen Wimmer had two hits apiece.

Carolina and Northwestern (2-3) wrap up the three-game series Sunday afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. finale.

Coll. of Charleston 14, Youngstown State 4

MOUNT PLEASANT — A pair of six-run innings propelled the College of Charleston (4-1) to a series-clinching win over Youngstown State (2-3) at Patriots Point as freshman Caswell Smith won his second straight start.

Ari Sechopoulos went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. The senior first baseman extended his team lead to seven runs scored.

Trotter Harlan and Donald Hansis each added a two-run bomb and Caswell Smith fanned five in five innings.

The Cougars will look to complete the series sweep against Youngstown State on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Patriots Point with freshman CJ Czerwinski taking the ball opposite YSU sophomore Travis Perry.