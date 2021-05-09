College baseball roundup: Clemson swept in series by Georgia Tech; Citadel drops doubleheader to Wofford

ATLANTA - Andrew Jenkins' two-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 7-7 tie in Georgia Tech's 9-8 victory over Clemson to complete a series sweep at Russ Chandler Stadium on May 9.
The Tigers (22-21, 15-15 ACC) scored five runs in the second inning, started by Bryce Teodosio's bases-loaded walk. Two batters later, Kier Meredith belted a three-run triple, then Caden Grice lined a two-out double to score Meredith.
Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to give Clemson a 6-0 lead, then the Yellow Jackets (24-18, 18-12) responded with seven runs in the fourth inning after the first eight batters reached base. John Anderson's two-run homer highlighted the uprising.
Clemson's Sam Hall hit a solo homer, his third of the year, in the sixth inning to tie the score at 7.
After Jenkins belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give Georgia Tech the lead, Brewer led off the eighth inning with his eighth homer of the season to cut the Yellow Jackets' lead in half.
Sam Crawford (3-4) earned the win, while Chance Huff pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year.
Nick Clayton (6-2) suffered the loss.
The Tigers host South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Wofford 11-9, The Citadel 10-0
SPARTANBURG — Wofford overcame a 10-3 deficit in the opener against The Citadel with two runs in each of the fifth through eighth innings to win 11-10, then dominated in a 9-0 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader.
Ryan McCarthy, Noah Mitchell and Cam Jensen all homered for the Bulldogs in a seven-run third inning in the opener. Mitchell had a solo shot to start the inning, while Jensen hit a two-run blast. McCarthy's three-run homer gave the Bulldogs a 10-3 lead.
But the Terriers scored twice in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to take the lead. Trey Yunger's two-run single in the eighth gave Wofford the lead to complete the comeback.
While the first game was about offense, the second was about pitching as Elliott Carney struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout. The lone hit for The Citadel (11-32, 3-20 Southern Conference) was by Jeffery Brown.
Nolen Hester, Yunger and Matty Brown all drove in two runs for Wofford (30-16, 17-7) in Game 2.
Troy 10, Coastal Carolina 6
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina hit two home runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings, yet couldn’t overcome a 10-run deficit in a loss to Troy (24-21, 10-8 Sun Belt) at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Sophomore second baseman Dale Thomas (3-for-5, 3 RBIs) hit a career-high two home runs for Coastal Carolina. Junior catcher BT Riopelle (2-for-4, BB) and sophomore shortstop Eric Brown (2-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBIs) each had two hits apiece, with Brown hitting a two-run home run in the seventh, while fellow sophomore Zack Beach had a solo homer.
Freshman hurler Connor Kurki (0-1) suffered the loss in just his second career start, as the right-hander gave up six runs on four hits, five walks, and one strikeout over two innings pitched.
Coastal (21-21, 5-10) will hit the road for a four-game road trip starting May 12 at College of Charleston.