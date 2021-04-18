College baseball roundup: Clemson swept at Miami; College of Charleston falls to James Madison

CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Tony Jenkins' sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Miami to a 3-2 walkoff win over Clemson to complete a three-game sweep at Mark Light Field on April 18.
Miami's Yohandy Morales started the scoring with a solo homer in the first inning, then Clemson's Kier Meredith grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the third inning to tie the score.
Jordan Lala gave Miami (21-11, 13-10 ACC) the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a solo homer.
After back-to-back singles by Adam Hackenberg and pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins in the seventh inning, Dylan Brewer reached on a fielder's choice that plated Hackenberg to tie the score at 2 for Clemson (15-17, 9-12).
In the ninth inning, CJ Kayfus led off with a single and advanced to third base on Dominic Pitelli's one-out double. Jenkins then lofted the first pitch to deep center field to score Kayfus for the walkoff run on the sacrifice fly.
Carson Palmquist (1-0) earned the win, as he yielded three hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts in three innings.
Tigers reliever Mat Clark (1-1) suffered the loss. The left-hander allowed three hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts in three innings.
The Tigers travel to Athens to take on Georgia on April 20 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
James Madison 7, College of Charleston 1
MOUNT PLEASANT - James Madison scored five runs in the opening three innings and held College of Charleston scoreless until the ninth en route to a win in the series finale at Patriots Point.
The Dukes (6-9, 3-3 CAA) jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first and added three in the third to open a 5-0 advantage. James Madison starter Justin Showalter took a no-hitter into the seventh and held the Cougars (15-15, 7-5) scoreless until a two-out RBI single from Trotter Harlan in the ninth.
The Cougars' Joseph Mershon saw his 18-game reached base streak come to an end. Harlan and Harrison Hawkins collected the lone hits for the Cougars.
The Cougars make the short trip to Riley Park to take on The Citadel on April 20. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina 8, Georgia Southern 6
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina bashed a season-high five home runs to erase a 6-1 deficit and rally past Georgia Southern at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The win snaps a two-loss skid for Coastal Carolina (17-13, 3-6 Sun Belt) and halts the winning streak of the Eagles (21-14, 9-6) at eight games.
Sophomore catcher Tanner Garrison had a three-run home run in the sixth, which put the Chanticleers in front, while outfielder Alex Gattinelli and first baseman Zack Beach hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth.
Dale Thomas and Parker Chavers also homered for Coastal. Gattinelli and Beach each went 2 for 4, while Thomas was 2 for 3.
The win went to freshman reliever Teddy Sharkey (2-1), who struck out one and gave up just one hit over 11/3 innings. Daniel Kreuzer recorded his first save as a Chanticleer, as he gave up just one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings.